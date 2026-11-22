Manchester United travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool in their first game in the Mauricio Pochettino era.

First half

Liverpool had a shot early on in the match but it was well blocked in a noisy Anfield.

Bruno Fernandes had United’s first chance with a free-kick from range but it drifted just wide of the post. Liverpool burst up the pitch and Senne Lammens made a smart stop from Alexander Isak.

Virgil van Dijk’s header from a corner was well gobbled up by Lammens again. United’s nightmare season continued when Leny Yoro brought down Isak as the last man and he was sent off for the second time this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up and smashed in the free-kick past a helpless Lammens.

Liverpool went for the kill and Rio Ngumoha’s cross was turned in by Florian Wirtz. 2-0 Liverpool and only 15 minutes had passed.

Isak almost added a third but it was stopped by Lammens. United’s embarrassment was summed up when Bryan Mbeumo was subbed off to bring on Harry Maguire to play three at the back.

United finally had a chance when Fernandes’ weak shot trickled into the hands of Alisson. Tielemans was the next to have a chance and his effort was blocked just over the crossbar.

From the resulting corner, Fernandes’ shot was well stopped by Alisson. Alexis Mac Allister had a fierce drive from outside the box but Lammens was equal to it.

Harry Maguire saved United from conceding a third when he blocked Isak’s goal-bound shot.

The half-time whistle blew at 2-0 and United were facing another disastrous evening in the autumn of 2026.

Second half

United were under the cosh immediately and Szoboszlai fired from distance and Lammens tipped the ball over the bar.

Szoboszlai had another effort just outside the box but the Belgian keeper was once again equal to it. United went on the counter but Joshua Zirkzee’s shot was blocked for a corner.

Bruno Fernandes thought he was through when Kobbie Mainoo found him but he fouled Jérémy Jacquet. Bradley Barcola was played in with the United defence all at sea once again but he could not beat Lammens.

Matthijs de Ligt’s horror afternoon continued when he inexplicably missed the ball and let Isak in but luckily the Swede lashed the ball wide. In the 65th minute, Barcola worked his way into space but his effort was over the bar.

The hosts didn’t have to wait long for their third though when Barcola broke free from Martínez and raced down the line to pick out Ngumoha, who swept it in in front of the Kop. Barcola got in again shortly after but Martínez managed to block at the last second.

Isak was next to try his luck but Lammens was once again equal to his shot. Van Dijk broke free of United’s markers and should have made it four but missed his header.

In the 79th minute, Fernandes finally had an effort for the Red Devils but his shot was easily stopped by the Liverpool keeper. The Red Devils conceded their fourth when they gave the ball away under little pressure and Victor Munoz was slid in by Wirtz to finish well.

The United fans poured out of the away end and nobody could really blame them after another insipid performance from a ragtag bunch of players who don’t deserve them. The full-time whistle blew and another embarrassing loss for United fans to swallow.

Mauricio Pochettino will be under no illusions about the size of the task he has on his hands to save United’s season.

Starting XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Dorgu, Cunha, Fernandes

Subs: Maguire, Zirkzee, Mount, Mazraoui, Santos

Man United results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images