

Anfield set the stage as Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s era kicked off against Liverpool.

The Argentine had never lost his first game in charge of a team, and he was hoping to maintain that record with the Red Devils against their fiercest rivals.

Manchester United v Liverpool last five Anfield visit Date Score Result 22/11/2026 0-4 L 19/10/2025 2-1 W 05/01/2025 2-2 D 17/12/2023 0-0 D 05/03/2023 0-7 L Updated 22 Nov 2026

Unfortunately, that was not the case. An early red card for Leny Yoro, following a last-man tackle on Isak, turned the tide in the Reds’ favour.

Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock from the resulting free-kick, and Florian Wirtz added a second moments later, giving Liverpool a 2–0 lead by the 13th minute.

United tried to hold on, hoping for a third successive comeback after those against AS Roma and Aston Villa. However, that was not to be, and Rio Ngumoha added Liverpool’s third, with Victor Munoz adding the fourth to seal the win.

There was much to learn from this game, and here is what we picked up from United’s 4–0 loss:

Pochettino has to sort Man United’s defence

As under Michael Carrick, poor defending has hurt this team.

United’s defence being ripped apart has become a common pattern this season. Against Liverpool, Pochettino saw it first-hand as Rio Ngumoha terrorised Diogo Dalot and the whole United backline. The Reds’ attack enjoyed the game, looking as though they would score every time they went forward.

Something needs to change.

United have conceded more than two goals in seven of their 11 Premier League games this season, and only they and Ipswich have failed to keep a clean sheet. In Europe’s top eight leagues, they have conceded the most goals: 34. That is horrendous.

If United are to turn it around, Pochettino will have to sort out their defensive play. That is the only way this team has a chance to fight back towards the top spots and crawl out of the relegation zone.

Set-piece threat

Under Ruben Amorim, United were better at set pieces, but the recently sacked United boss never really focused on them.

The Red Devils have lost their set-piece edge. In a game like today’s, where they were down to 10 men after Leny Yoro‘s red card, set pieces could have bailed them out.

Pochettino needs to adapt and recognise that set pieces are now a secret weapon that helps teams turn the tide. United were good at them last season, and they might be again if they iron things out. We could go back to rivals worrying about conceding corners to United, fearing that this would play to their advantage.

Patrick Dorgu deserves his flowers

With United at a disadvantage after Yoro’s red card, the players had to step up, and Dorgu did.

United’s left-hand side, unlike the right, looked strong. The Dane was always demanding the ball and always trying something. At one point, he dribbled past three Liverpool players and passed to Dalot, only for the Portuguese to give it away.

Considering he is just back from injury and it was his first start in a while, Dorgu did really well. If Pochettino was using this game to pick his strongest line-up, Dorgu made a strong case for a place in it.

Pochettino fails to hold on to record

The new United head coach had never lost his first game in charge of a team, but United’s players failed to set up properly, and that cost him the record. A defeat in Pochettino’s first game is disappointing.

However, the Argentine must have picked up one or two things he needs to sort as he looks to get this United side back to winning ways and turn their season around after a horrendous start.

That said, United’s next challenge is a Champions League clash with Sporting CP on Wednesday night at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, and the Red Devils will be hopeful of returning to Old Trafford with a win.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

