Manchester United visit Liverpool this afternoon for Mauricio Pochettino’s first match in charge after joining the club on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Anfield ahead of his first game in charge of Manchester United! 👀⏳ Watch live: https://t.co/fvrSrP2GcZ pic.twitter.com/VSsihKbUV1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game, it looks like a back three.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Diogo Dalot is the right wing back; Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Pochettino’s compatriot Lisandro Martinez are the centre-backs. Patrick Dorgu is at left wing-back.

It’s De Ligt’s first start for United in over a year.

Harry Maguire is on the bench. Luke Shaw is still injured.

Midfield

Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo form the central midfield pivot. Carlos Baleba is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury and Manuel Ugarte is also a long-term absentee.

Attack

Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha are the front three.

Amad drops to the bench.

Benjamin Sesko is out of action until the new year. Marcus Rashford is close to fitness but not yet ready.

Substitutes

Tom Heaton, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Amad, Shea Lacey and Joshua Zirkzee are the subs.

Final Thoughts

Pochettino looks to have gone for a back three, with Dalot and Dorgu the wing-backs.

No place for Harry Maguire or Amad

First start for De Ligt this season.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images