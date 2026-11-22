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The first game of the era of new Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino is upon us, and it is a blockbuster tie against fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

The Red Devils are yet to win a game in the Premier League in almost three months and are lying in 19th place in the table, just a point above bottom-dwellers Crystal Palace.

Manchester United, 2026/27 Date H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 A Everton 2-2 D 13/09/2026 H Manchester City 0-1 L 20/09/2026 A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 H Tottenham 1-1 D 18/10/2026 A Leeds 1-1 D 25/10/2026 H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 A Chelsea 0-2 L 08/11/2026 H Aston Villa 4-4 D

The new head coach has made three changes to the line-up that former boss Michael Carrick had put out in his final game in charge against Aston Villa.

Given the team’s leaky defence, all the alterations are at the back, with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez set to play as the centre-backs, with Harry Maguire dropped to the bench.

Patrick Dorgu also comes in despite his injury scare during the international break. The other two who miss out are Amad and Noussair Mazraoui.

Can the Red Devils claim another famous win in Merseyside? Stay tuned for live updates.

Feature image JC Ruiz via Getty Images