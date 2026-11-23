

Even with changes to the technical bench, few believed this struggling Manchester United side had what it took to stun Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Man United’s red cards 2026 Player Season Red cards L. Yoro 2026/27 2 Lisandro Martínez 2026/27 1 Matheus Cunha 2026/27 1

Unfortunately for the Red Devils’ faithful, that proved to be the case as they lost 4-0 to their bitter rivals.

Things did not go to plan in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge, though one may argue that a single call – the Leny Yoro red card – set his side up for the defeat.

In the seventh minute, Liverpool caught United on the break as Alexander Isak stormed past Matthijs de Ligt, who thought the young French defender Leny Yoro was covering him but wasn’t. The young French defender tried to recover and apply pressure on the Liverpool striker.

However, referee Sam Barrott judged that he had denied Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity after bundling into the back of the Swedish forward just outside the penalty area. Yoro was shown a red card, and Liverpool scored from the resulting free-kick, setting themselves up for a convincing win.

That dismissal left United at a severe disadvantage and with little chance of leaving Anfield with a famous victory, as they had managed last time.

On rewatching the incident, though, most analysts, fans and even United players feel it should not have been a red card.

Isak lost control of the ball with a heavy touch that Senne Lammens could easily have claimed before the striker reached it. Isak then appeared to make contact with Yoro by sticking his leg out, causing both players to fall as Yoro collided with him from behind.

TV angles are so not accurate. Isak literally ran towards to a speeding Leny Yoro. How is that is fault? pic.twitter.com/YUQHGgVso4 — United Pride (@UtdPride) November 22, 2026

Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes slam Leny Yoro’s red card

After the game, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes explained clearly why they believed it was never a red card.

Asked whether it was a red card, Mainoo said on Sky Sports:

“No chance. The ball’s already with the keeper, they’re both running full speed, what can he do? But it is what it is.”

Fernandes echoed those sentiments via the BBC:

“I can understand the fall, but it’s never a red card.

“I think it’s too many referees on the pitch and too many on VAR, seated, with such a long time to see and put it back, go forward, put it back, do it in slow motion, whatsoever.”

Appeal launched

As a result, United have launched an appeal against the decision. According to The Sun:

“United have now notified the FA of their intention to appeal the red card.”

The hope now is that the decision can be overturned, making Yoro available again for United’s must-win Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Arguably United’s most consistent defender, Yoro’s availability would be a significant boost to the Red Devils’ chances of getting back to winning ways in the Premier League next weekend.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

