Manchester United fell to a 0-4 defeat at Anfield.

Horrible day at the office

The Red Devils started the Mauricio Pochettino era off in the worst way possible with a red card for Leny Yoro just eight minutes into the match.

Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead after just 15 minutes and the home side controlled the rest of the match.

One of Pochettino’s biggest calls was playing Matthijs de Ligt instead of Harry Maguire from the start and this backfired almost immediately.

The Dutchman was all at sea all game and did not make a convincing case that he should be involved in matches moving forward.

Gary Neville‘s statements

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville stated, “we were in the trucks over in the compound and when the team came through straight away we were very surprised.”

“I just didn’t think Manchester United would win and I thought they would concede lots of goals and make mistakes. Maybe the options on the bench aren’t brilliant either, but it’s really desperate and it’s tiring watching them.”

The former United captain also wondered just how bad things will get before they get better at Old Trafford.

Neville explained, “you wonder how low it can get, but this is as low as it’s been in 54 years [United haven’t had fewer than eight points after 11 games since 1972]. A few weeks ago against Fulham, I said it’s the worst 40 minutes or 30 minutes I’ve seen in my lifetime. At the time people said that was maybe it was a bit too much, but this is actually the worst Manchester United have ever been in 54 years. It’s a fact.”

The former right-back also went on to criticise the players by claiming they are “the worst defensive team in Europe, second bottom in the league, they’ve never started this badly. So Mauricio Pochettino’s options are not great, but I didn’t get De Ligt.”

The pundit particularly honed in on the selection of De Ligt and explained that, even though he has sympathies with his injury woes, he also understands why it was so strange to pick the former Bayern Munich defender.

He explained, “having been out for a year myself, it’s really difficult to come back into a game like that.”

“I’m not saying that you can’t, but as a centre-back getting your bearings… You saw him in Como, he was all over the place in Como.”

Elaborating further on the experience, he added, “it’s almost like you don’t know what’s happening. I found that coming back into it when I was 32, he’s obviously more experienced as well. I was very surprised he played but then the others haven’t been doing great either.”

Man United vs Liverpool 2026 Comparison between November and May Stat v Liverpool (A) 0-4 v Liverpool (H) 3-2 Date 22/11/2026 03/05/2026 Possession % 36.0% 37.0% xG 0.68 2.34 Goals prevented – -0.83 Shots 10 18 Shots on target 3 6 Shots off target 5 6 Shots blocked 2 6 Shots inside box 4 14 Shots outside box 6 4 Corners 5 3 Passes 341 362 Accurate passes 261 287 Pass accuracy % – 79.0% Fouls 7 12 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat v Liverpool (A) 0-4 v Liverpool (H) 3-2 Offsides 2 3 Yellow cards 0 2 Red cards 1 0 Saves 7 3 Page 2 of 2 12

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images