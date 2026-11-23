Manchester United Women came back from a tough start versus Birmingham City Women.

Birmingham comeback

The match got off to the worst possible start when they conceded an opener in the first four minutes of the match.

The Red Devils huffed and puffed and finally got an equaliser after 80 minutes through Elisabeth Terland.

In the 94th minute, Canadian Simi Awujo popped up with a header assisted by an Anna Sandberg header.

The win put Eva Olid’s side fourth and just two points behind London City Lionesses in the race for Champions League places.

Simi Awujo and Jess Park

Speaking to the club’s website, Jess Park joked that the players were surprised Awujo managed to head in the winner.

She explained, “we have an onrunning joke called 50p head, but she used it well today, proud of her and good goal. The whole team played well. I think we had a lot of chances and we want to put them in the goal but we got the win in the end and that’s all that matters.”

Awujo was then asked about her side’s perseverance in the match and she answered, “they always put me in the set pieces and I felt this time that I needed to get on the end of it and I’m proud of myself for getting there.”

Park made a stunning defensive challenge late on in the game and she explained that this showed the defensive fight that this United side can show.

She added, “we are all there for each other. It doesn’t matter who is doing the job, and today that is what I had to do. I made the run and managed to get onto the end of it.”

Finally, Park was asked to summarise an unbeaten run between the international breaks and she added, “it’s been a good block (of fixtures), a tough block.”

“I think we have been strong and there has been good focus, game by game and I think we have done really well and we have put ourselves in a really good position. So proud of the girls and proud of the whole team.”

Man United Women results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/11/2026 FA WSL A Birmingham City W 2-1 W 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images