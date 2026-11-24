Manchester United travel to Portugal to face Sporting CP after a 0-4 drubbing by Liverpool at the weekend.

The Red Devils are faring slightly better in Europe with two wins and two losses from their six games.

The last time out they produced a stunning comeback to defeat AS Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Here are some storylines to get the blood flowing ahead of their trip to Portugal.

Record vs Sporting CP

United have played the Lisbon-based club just four times in their history.

They beat them 4-1 at Old Trafford in the 1964 edition of the European Cup Winners’ Cup but lost the second leg 0-5 in Portugal.

They also played them twice during the 2007-08 season, narrowly coming out on top in both matches.

The Red Devils defeated Sporting 0-1 in Portugal and 2-1 at Old Trafford, with their former player Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner in both matches.

United would also go on to win the Champions League in that season.

Record in Portugal

United have a strong record against Portuguese clubs, winning 18 of 28 matches against them.

Manchester United v Sporting CP European Cup / Champions League Date H/A Score Result 27/11/2007 H 2-1 W 19/09/2007 A 1-0 W 18/03/1964 A 0-5 L 26/02/1964 H 4-1 W Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

The last time they played in Portugal was a 3-3 draw with FC Porto in the 2024/25 Europa League when Erik ten Hag was still at the helm.

They have also faced SL Benfica, Boavista and Sporting de Braga.

The Red Devils are also on a seven-match unbeaten run in Portugal, with the last time they lost a match there coming in 2005 when they were defeated 2-1 by Benfica in the Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes’ return

The Manchester United captain has never played against his former side in a competitive match.

Fernandes joined the Portuguese club in 2017 before being sold to United in January 2020.

He played 137 times for the club, scoring 64 goals in all competitions for Leões.

The United skipper will surely get a warm reception from the Estádio José Alvalade on Wednesday night.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images