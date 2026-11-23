

Michael Carrick is no longer at the helm of Manchester United and was replaced by Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Sunday’s Liverpool clash.

Despite the change in the dugout, the team’s on-field fortunes have not changed one bit as the Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 away at Anfield.

Leny Yoro’s eighth-minute red card changed the complexion of the game, but the other defenders did not exactly cover themselves in glory.

While the referee’s decision to award the Frenchman a straight red card has been criticised by multiple players, Pochettino cannot escape blame as well.

Major selection blunder

The new head coach opted to hand Matthijs de Ligt his first Premier League start of 2026, as he dropped last season’s Anfield hero Harry Maguire.

The Dutchman was abysmal throughout the game, committing errors galore, including letting his man escape, which eventually resulted in the red card.

M. de Ligt 26/27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 1 2 3 Minutes 90 87 177 Starts 1 1 2 Sub appearances 0 1 1 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Avg rating 6.01 6.33 6.22 Tackles 1 0 1 Interceptions 2 1 3 Tackles + interceptions 3 1 4 Blocks 0 0 0 Duels 6 2 8 Duels won 4 1 5 Duels won % 66.7% 50.0% 62.5% Dribbled past 0 0 0 Fouls won 1 0 1 Fouls committed 0 0 0 Yellow cards 0 0 0 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Clean sheets 0 0 0 2 Page 2 of 2 1

Coming back from such a long-term injury, it was a mistake to thrust him into the high-stakes environment on Merseyside.

He seems to have lost more than a yard of pace and his passing was awry as well. Naturally, many questioned the new boss’ decision.

Why Pochettino chose Matthijs de Ligt

The Manchester Evening News has revealed why the former USMNT manager chose the ex-Ajax ace to start on Sunday. The report claims Pochettino was impressed with the 27-year-old in training in the build-up to the game.

Interestingly, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been a long-term admirer of Matthijs de Ligt and has been itching to work with him.

Having finally got the chance, he felt the Netherlands international could produce the goods. Unfortunately, that proved to be the wrong call.

“It’s understood De Ligt has been on Pochettino’s radar for a number of years. He is a defender Pochettino has admired from afar and hoped to work with, which is partly why he was willing to start him at Anfield.

Pochettino must change plans immediately

“De Ligt also made a strong impression on Pochettino during his first few days overseeing training at Carrington.”

Pochettino cannot let emotions cloud his judgement and he needs to drop the centre-back for the Sporting CP midweek clash.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images