Manchester United Women have learnt when they will next have the chance to play at Old Trafford.

Man United Women to play at Old Trafford

The Women’s side normally play their home matches at the Progress with Unity Stadium in Leigh.

Nonetheless, on occasion, they do have the chance to play at Old Trafford in a much bigger stadium.

The club’s official site reports that “Manchester United Women will welcome London City Lionesses to Old Trafford on Sunday 31 January 2027, giving supporters another opportunity to watch the team in action at the iconic stadium.”

The site continues, “the Barclays Women’s Super League fixture will see United return to one of football’s most recognisable stages, as the club continues to create more opportunities to see the team for its growing community of supporters from across Greater Manchester and beyond.”

There has already been another match confirmed to take place at the stadium this season, with United welcoming Arsenal on 9 May.

The game against London City Lionesses is likely to be huge, as both teams are reportedly duelling it out for the final Champions League spot in third place.

United currently sit two points behind the team from the capital.

The Lionesses have former United star Mary Earps on their books and three-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Old Trafford, we’re coming for YOU! 🫵🔥 United 🆚 London City Lionesses 🔜 🗞️ https://t.co/FN69cdwi7h https://t.co/rGXBV58He2 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 23, 2026

Previous matches at Old Trafford

The Red Devils played three games at Old Trafford last season, a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and defeats to Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

United’s highest attendance for a Women’s match came at Old Trafford versus City in 2023 when 43,615 saw the match.

Commenting on playing at the stadium, Olid explained, “playing at Old Trafford is always special for everyone connected with Manchester United, and I’m really looking forward to leading the team there for the first time. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our players to perform in front of our supporters at such an iconic stadium. We know the atmosphere our fans can create, and we encourage as many people as possible to come along and get behind the team. Together, I hope we can make it a truly special occasion.”

Midfielder Jess Park also added, “Old Trafford is such a special place to play, and we’re really excited to be back there in January. The fans always create an incredible atmosphere, and you can really feel what it means to everyone.”

Man United Women results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/11/2026 FA WSL A Birmingham City W 2-1 W 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images