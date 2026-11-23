Manchester United Women made it 14 matches without a defeat in all competitions on Sunday.

Last-gasp victory

They went 1-0 down early versus Birmingham City Women.

Nonetheless, they kept their patience and two late goals from Elisabeth Terland and Simi Awujo saw them get over the line.

United remain fourth in the table, just two points behind the Champions League places.

Eva Olid’s thoughts

Catalan coach Eva Olid spoke to the club’s media after the match and identified what changed for her team in the second half.

Olid explained, “it was a game that we started and switched off the first 10 minutes and they scored, and after we play well the last minutes of the first half, we had chances, clear chances that we miss and as I knew, they had us in the counter attacks.”

She continued, “we know that [counter attacking] is their strength and still, they create chances from counter-attacks and I think we should be better because we knew that will happen.”

The coach then gave her view of what happened late in the game to allow her side to find the victory.

Olid added, “I think with the changes and changing position like Hini [Miyazawa] higher, that helped a lot in terms of win the game. Sometimes you do things [and it] works, sometimes you do things that don’t work.”

She asserted, “coming on, Layla, the last minute, she has the chance that we have the corner that we score [from]. Yeah, today the changes work and make us win the game.”

The coach also praised the opposition’s match, stating “Birmingham did a really good match, they work so hard and you can see how good a team they are. They deserve to be higher on the table.”

Finally, the coach also explained the importance of keeping their 14-match unbeaten run going.

Olid said, “it was so important mentally to finish this block winning and now we rest, a lot of players going to international break. When we are back, today has to be a learning [curve], a lot of things to learn from and improve, I always say. But when we are back, we need to come so fresh, focused and continue.”

United will face Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, 13 December after the international matches.

Man United Women results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/11/2026 FA WSL A Birmingham City W 2-1 W 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Featured image by Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images