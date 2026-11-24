Manchester United face Sporting CP in the Champions League at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, welcoming back Luke Shaw to the matchday squad after injury.

United head coach Mauricio Pochettino could retain the three-centre-back system used during the 4-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils sit 17th in the Champions League table after winning two and losing two of their first four fixtures. Only the top eight qualify directly for the next round, making a positive result in Lisbon particularly important.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens should keep his place in goal despite Karl Darlow’s return to fitness.

It’s tough to predict the formation and defensive line-up after the Liverpool game. Leny Yoro’s red card at Anfield (which has been overturned following United’s successful appeal) made it difficult to assess the back three fairly, so Pochettino could show faith in the same combination.

That would see Yoro start alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez. De Ligt endured a difficult afternoon at Anfield, but continuity may help the defensive unit adjust to the demands of the new system. De Ligt is arguably United’s best centre-back so persisting with him during this difficult return to match fitness could be worth the risk.

Harry Maguire is another experienced option but may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Diogo Dalot is at risk of losing his position at right wing-back following the Liverpool defeat. Noussair Mazraoui offers the most natural alternative and is predicted to come into the starting line-up, although Amad or even Mason Mount could also operate there if required.

Patrick Dorgu was one of the few United players to emerge from the weekend with credit. He should retain the left wing-back role, particularly if Shaw is not considered ready to play from the outset, something Pochettino mentioned during the pre-match press conference.

Midfield

Injuries to Carlos Baleba and Manu Ugarte limit Pochettino’s options at the base of midfield. Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are therefore likely to continue as the central pairing.

Mainoo can offer composure in possession, while Tielemans provides experience and passing range. Their positioning will be crucial if the wing-backs are encouraged to advance against Sporting.

Andrey Santos is the leading alternative should Pochettino decide that fresh legs are required, but no change is expected in this area.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes should play as the number 10 rather than as part of the deeper midfield pairing. That role would allow the captain to support the two forwards and provide the main creative link between midfield and attack.

Matheus Cunha‘s suspension opens the door for Josh Zirkzee to start alongside Bryan Mbeumo. The Dutchman would give United a focal point capable of linking play, with Mbeumo offering the more direct threat around him.

The pair will carry a significant responsibility in Lisbon while Rashford and Šeško are unavailable. Amad and Shea Lacey have travelled as further attacking options, but the predicted line-up points towards Zirkzee being given an opportunity from the first whistle.

United’s Champions League so far Date H/A Opponent Score Result 10/09/2026 H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/10/2026 A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 21/10/2026 A Como 1-4 L 03/11/2026 H AS Roma 3-2 W

Final Thoughts

Cunha’s suspension forces a change in attack.

Shaw is back in the squad but may only make the bench.

Mazraoui could replace Dalot at right wing-back.

Pochettino may retain the three-centre-back system.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images