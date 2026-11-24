

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Sporting CP.

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United are currently experiencing an extremely poor run of form, occupying 19th place in the Premier League table and lying just one point above the bottom.

Pochettino endured a disastrous start to life as United boss over the weekend as United were beaten 4-0 by bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz all found the back of the net to pile further misery on the Red Devils.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Pochettino requested acknowledgement of the difficulties that had beset the club even before his appointment, and he likewise defended the commitment of his players.

However, a win against Sporting is what he will crave to restore belief and morale in the camp, and with United’s last Champions League outing having been the dramatic comeback over AS Roma, Pochettino will be eager to build on that momentum.

And the new United head coach has received a major boost ahead of the contest.

Luke Shaw’s record this season Stat Premier League Competition Premier League Apps 5 Minutes 425 Starts 5 Sub appearances 0 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 1 Goals + assists 1 Minutes per goal – xG (PL) 0.03 xA (PL) 0.59 xG + xA (PL) 0.62 Avg rating 6.62 Shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shot accuracy % – Conversion % – Passes 241 Accurate passes 202 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Premier League Pass accuracy % 83.8% Key passes 5 Dribbles attempted 3 Dribbles completed 1 Dribble success % 33.3% Tackles 9 Interceptions 11 Tackles + interceptions 20 Blocks 3 Duels 31 Duels won 18 Duels won % 58.1% Dribbled past 4 Fouls won 1 Fouls committed 3 Offsides 1 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Premier League Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 0 Page 3 of 3 123

Pochettino handed boost

Shaw is back in training alongside his teammates, a strong indication that he will be available for selection by Pochettino for the match against Sporting.

The England international has been out with a muscular injury since early October. Shaw was not part of the squad that lost to Liverpool.

Luke Shaw is back in training this morning #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) November 24, 2026

In Shaw’s absence, United have been compelled to adopt creative measures at left-back, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot utilised as makeshift solutions in that position.

Also in training were a number of United youngsters including Jaydan Kamason, Shea Lacey, Harry Amass, Jim Thwaites and Tyler Fletcher.

Jaydan Kamason, Jim Thwaites and Tyler Fletcher also involved with the main group this morning. Shea Lacey and Harry Amass training again as well #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) November 24, 2026

Marcus Rashford and Carlos Baleba were not present as they continue recovering from their respective injuries.

Marcus Rashford and Carlos Baleba remain absent from training as they continue to cover from their respective injuries #mufc https://t.co/GBQ50hTtsj — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) November 24, 2026

Matheus Cunha likewise did not train with the main group as he is suspended for the Sporting game. But he still showed up to Carrington to do some light recovery work.

Matheus Cunha is suspended for tomorrow’s game. He’s not training with the group, but has reported to Carrington to do some light recovery work #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) November 24, 2026

Leny Yoro took part in the session after being sent off against Liverpool. Yoro will be able to play as the red card only applies in the Premier League.

United training squad for Sporting:

Goalkeepers: Senne Lammens, Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu, Harry Amass, Jaydan Kamason

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Tyler Fletcher, Jim Thwaites

Forwards: Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad, Shea Lacey

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images