

A week into Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s resurgence mission, it has now been explained why he has still not been able to utilise one of his assistants, Sílvia Tuyà.

Mauricio Pochettino coaching stats Career stats – 2008/09 to 2026/27 Seasons Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09–2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 161 53 38 70 184 218 32.9% 2012/13–2013/14 Southampton FC 60 23 18 19 87 73 38.3% 2014/15–2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 293 160 60 73 559 322 54.6% 2020/21–2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 84 56 13 15 196 87 66.7% 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25–2026/27 United States 37 24 1 12 81 51 64.9% 2026/27 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0.0% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football · Updated 24 Nov 2026

Backroom reshuffle

Michael Carrick’s sacking saw him leave with his whole backroom staff. The club confirmed that coaches Travis Binnion, Jonny Evans, Steve Holland, Craig Mawson and Jonathan Woodgate were also leaving their first-team roles.

That meant Pochettino, who was taking over, would come to United with his own backroom staff. It was thereafter confirmed that the Argentine would bring the staff he had worked with at the United States men’s national team (USMNT), most of whom have been with him long before the USA job.

The Red Devils then confirmed that Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jiménez and Alec Scott would join Pochettino at United as part of the deal struck with the USMNT to hire the ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss.

However, Tuyà was not confirmed as part of Pochettino’s backroom staff, despite widespread reports that she was joining as strength and conditioning coach. That left many questions unanswered.

Many wondered whether United had gone back on making the historic appointment of Tuyà, who was poised to become the first female coach in United’s men’s team backroom staff.

Mystery over Tuyà’s Manchester United appointment solved

Now, The Times has explained why, a week after Pochettino and his team began their United resurgence mission, Tuyà has yet to be confirmed as one of his assistants.

The outlet clarifies: “Sílvia Tuyà, the strength and conditioning coach, will join Pochettino’s backroom staff when she obtains a work permit.”

With that clarified, United will hope the permit comes through quickly so that Pochettino has all of his trusted lieutenants available.

Pochettino needs all the help

The new United boss has the tough task of getting this team back to winning ways in the Premier League.

His first game in charge was a humiliating 4-0 loss to Liverpool. The defeat leaves United stuck on eight points after 11 games, with some pundits pitting them against the relegation battle.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

