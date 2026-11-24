Mauricio Pochettino takes his under-fire Manchester United side to Portugal to face Sporting CP in the Champions League for his first European match as the Red Devils’ coach.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a win after coming out on top in just three matches all season in all competitions.

Here is where and when fans can watch the game across the globe.

Europe

The big game will kick off at 20:00 UK and Ireland time and can be seen on TNT Sports in both countries.

Portuguese fans can catch the game at the same time on Sport TV5 while Spanish fans will need to tune in a little later at 21:00 local time on Movistar. French fans can watch the game on Canal+ at 21:00 and German viewers will be able to watch on DAZN.

Scandinavian viewers will be able to follow the action at the same time but on TV2 in Norway, Viaplay in Sweden and both channels in Denmark.

North America

Supporters in the USA will be able to catch the game on Paramount+ at 15:00 Eastern Time, 14:00 Central, 13:00 Mountain and 12:00 Western.

Canadians can watch the match on DAZN at 15:00 Toronto time.

Africa

United’s legions of loyal fans in Africa will be able to watch the match at different times.

Nigerian and Cameroonian supporters can switch on their devices at 21:00 and SuperSport will show the game.

South African fans can tune in to the same channel but an hour later at 22:00.

Kenyan supporters can also use the same channel but the match will kick off at the slightly later local time of 23:00.

Asia

Indian supporters will be able to locate the match on Sony LIV at 01:30 on Thursday morning and Chinese supporters can see the game on iQIYI at 04:00 whilst Japanese fans will need to wake up a little later at 05:00 and can watch the match on WOWOW.

Finally, Australian fans can tune in at 07:00 in the morning on Thursday and they can see the game on Stan Sport.

Man United results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L

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