On Tuesday, an interesting claim about Ayden Heaven’s future at Manchester United emerged.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person confirmed that the young defender was keen to go out on loan in January.

Ayden Heaven v A. Heaven Stat Ayden Heaven · Premier League Ayden Heaven · UEFA Champions League A. Heaven · League Cup Ayden Heaven Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 5 2 1 8 Minutes 225 155 90 470 Starts 2 2 1 5 Sub appearances 3 0 0 3 Shots 1 0 0 1 Dribbles completed 1 1 0 2 Dribble success % 100.0% 100.0% – 100.0% Tackles 6 6 1 13 Interceptions 3 1 1 5 Tackles + interceptions 9 7 2 18 Blocks 0 0 0 0 Duels won 19 12 6 37 Dribbled past 0 1 0 1 Fouls committed 3 4 2 9 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Penalties conceded 0 1 0 1 Clean sheets 0 0 0 0 Updated 29 Nov 2026

Apparently, being starved of game time had left the 20-year-old unsettled. With talk of the Red Devils looking to sign another centre-back in January, his chances of seeing his situation change appeared bleak.

As a result, Heaven feels that sealing a temporary move away is his realistic chance of getting ample game time. Reports immediately named Barcelona and Fulham as potential destinations for the defender.

Championship side enters Ayden Heaven race

However, while a two-horse race appeared to be taking shape, Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan claims that Barcelona and Fulham might not be the only sides battling for Heaven.

He confirms, “Told West Ham another club monitoring Heaven.”

Told West Ham another club monitoring Heaven.#mufc — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) November 24, 2026

With three already in the running, Heaven will not be short of suitors if he goes through with his transfer wish.

Yet he must make the right decision about where he lands. United prospects such as Chido Obi and Sekou Koné left in search of ample game time, only to join teams where bench roles massively impeded their development.

That said, of the three, West Ham United could be his best bet. Fulham and Barcelona already have established centre-backs, so it would be hard for either club to guarantee him ample game time and honour it.

Heaven can still change his immediate fortunes at Old Trafford

Even so, with the Red Devils’ meagre winter transfer budget meaning there might not be any high-profile arrivals, Heaven should still be able to change Mauricio Pochettino’s mind if he is determined.

The Arsenal academy graduate did not win Man United’s December 2025 Player of the Month award through sheer luck. He won it because of his brilliance.

If he can show that over the next few weeks, there is every reason to believe he can win his way back into the team, as the Argentine coach is ready to experiment to find the perfect formula to end his team’s defensive frailties.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why

✅ Claim builds on an established Ayden Heaven transfer rumour

✅ Claim comes from a reputable source

TPP View

We believe that if Ayden Heaven is indeed available in January, it makes complete sense to see clubs like Barcelona, Fulham and West Ham ready to pounce on the opportunity.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images