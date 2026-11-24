

Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has reportedly reached a shocking decision over his future ahead of the January transfer window.

Heaven call

According to the BBC, Heaven is open to leaving United during the winter window amidst concerns over the club’s direction and his own development.

Nizaar Kinsella reports, “The 20-year-old centre-back is concerned about what United’s current situation means for his development, after new manager Mauricio Pochettino left him as an unused substitute in Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.”

“Now on his third manager in 21 months since joining from Arsenal in February 2025, Heaven accepts Pochettino may prefer more experienced options as United attempt to avoid a shock relegation.”

United’s constant links to central defenders has also not eased Heaven’s concerns. United are said to be keeping tabs on Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and Nathan Collins of Brentford.

If United acquire one or even both players, Heaven is worried he could be pushed further down the pecking order.

Kinsella notes that there is already some interest in Heaven. Fulham would be keen on adding him to their ranks, as would Barcelona.

🚨Exclusive: Manchester United’s Ayden Heaven is open to a January move. The defender, 20, believes club’s ongoing struggles may limit his chances but is keen to take the next step in his development. Loan preferred but permanent not ruled out.

https://t.co/xTmbjoKo1W — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 24, 2026

The Blaugrana attempted to sign Heaven from Arsenal but were beaten to his signature by United. Now, they could be presented with a second bite of the apple.

It’s understood that Heaven’s preference would be a loan exit but a permanent departure hasn’t been entirely ruled out.

The 20-year-old’s current terms at Old Trafford run until 2029. United retain the option of extending his stay by an additional 12 months.

Ayden Heaven’s 2026/27 record Stat Ayden Heaven · Premier League Ayden Heaven · UEFA Champions League A. Heaven · League Cup Ayden Heaven Apps 5 2 1 8 Minutes 225 155 90 470 Starts 2 2 1 5 Sub appearances 3 0 0 3 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 0 Minutes per goal – – – – xG (PL) 0.12 – – 0.12 xA (PL) 0.04 – – 0.04 xG + xA (PL) 0.16 – – 0.16 Avg rating 6.14 6.45 6.07 6.22 Shots 1 0 0 1 Shots on target 0 0 0 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% – – 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% – – 0.0% Passes 169 81 66 316 Accurate passes 152 71 55 278 Pass accuracy % 89.9% 87.7% 83.3% 88.0% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Ayden Heaven · Premier League Ayden Heaven · UEFA Champions League A. Heaven · League Cup Ayden Heaven Key passes 0 0 1 1 Dribbles attempted 1 1 0 2 Dribbles completed 1 1 0 2 Dribble success % 100.0% 100.0% – 100.0% Tackles 6 6 1 13 Interceptions 3 1 1 5 Tackles + interceptions 9 7 2 18 Blocks 0 0 0 0 Duels 29 16 10 55 Duels won 19 12 6 37 Duels won % 65.5% 75.0% 60.0% 67.3% Dribbled past 0 1 0 1 Fouls won 6 1 3 10 Fouls committed 3 4 2 9 Offsides 1 0 0 1 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 1 0 1 Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Ayden Heaven · Premier League Ayden Heaven · UEFA Champions League A. Heaven · League Cup Ayden Heaven Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123

Vulnerable

Heaven has primarily been used in a back-up role since swapping Arsenal for the Red Devils in February 2025.

He has so far mustered 32 appearances for United, eight of which have come this term. Heaven has been part of a leaky United defence that has conceded more goals than any other team in Europe thus far.

After the 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday, Pochettino recognised United’s defensive deficiencies and emphasised the necessity of remedying them urgently.

It will be interesting to see how Pochettino deals with this Heaven development.

Heaven and his teammates are next in action on Wednesday when they face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images