Manchester United have made a final call on a potential January move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen interest

United are in dire need of a top-class striker as they seek to embark on a strong run of performances and climb up the Premier League table.

Sunday’s 4-0 hammering by Liverpool left United sitting in 19th place and just one point above rock bottom. United have won just one top-flight game all season: the 5-2 triumph over Ipswich Town at the end of August.

Mauricio Pochettino has a mountain of a job on his hands, as he likely found out over the weekend, with United repeatedly sinking to new depths.

United are set to scour the market for reinforcements in January, with a striker one of their priorities. Benjamin Šeško is currently sidelined and is not expected back until the new year. Then there is Joshua Zirkzee, who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford amidst rumours of a return to Italy.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are admirers of Osimhen. United have long been linked to the Nigerian superstar but a transfer has never materialised.

Osimhen’s quality remains apparent this season, with the striker currently recording 10 goals in 11 appearances. It was indicated that Osimhen would be open to listening to an offer from United.

Victor Osimhen 2026/27 record Galatasaray · 2026/27 Stat Süper Lig UEFA Champions League All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Competition Süper Lig UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 8 3 11 Minutes 555 264 819 Starts 7 3 10 Sub appearances 1 0 1 Goals 9 1 10 Non-penalty goals 8 1 9 Assists 3 0 3 Goals + assists 12 1 13 Minutes per goal 62 264 82 Avg rating 7.95 6.78 7.57 Shots 47 11 58 Shots on target 25 2 27 Shot accuracy % 53.2% 18.2% 46.6% Conversion % 19.1% 9.1% 17.2% Passes 68 27 95 Pass accuracy % 82.0% 70.0% 78.6% Key passes 9 1 10 Dribbles attempted 6 3 9 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Süper Lig UEFA Champions League All competitions Dribbles completed 2 2 4 Dribble success % 33.3% 66.7% 44.4% Tackles 0 1 1 Interceptions 1 1 2 Tackles + interceptions 1 2 3 Blocks 0 3 3 Duels 72 24 96 Duels won 39 10 49 Duels won % 54.2% 41.7% 51.0% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 10 1 11 Fouls committed 3 4 7 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won 1 – 1 Penalties conceded 0 – 0 Penalties scored 1 0 1 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 2 of 2 12

However, according to TEAMtalk, the Galatasaray talisman has no desire to part ways with the Süper Lig outfit before next summer.

United are also not working on a deal for Osimhen as they have alternative targets.

Osimhen latest

TEAMtalk claim, “Manchester United have made no contact with Victor Osimhen’s camp regarding a potential January transfer, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Nigerian striker is highly unlikely to leave Galatasaray in the New Year.”

“We are told that a disruptive mid-season transfer does not fit into either Galatasaray’s or the player’s immediate plans, with the 27-year-old fully committed to spearheading their domestic title charge and European campaign.”

As previously indicated, prising Osimhen away will be no easy feat for United. Galatasaray are in a strong position to command a high fee, and the 27-year-old’s substantial wage demands could be beyond what the Premier League giants can match.

Other strikers on United’s radar include Nicolò Tresoldi, Igor Matanović, and Folarin Balogun.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images