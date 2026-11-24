

Manchester United are travelling to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in the Champions League as they look to bounce back from the debacle at Anfield.

Mauricio Pochettino has been forced to name a weakened travelling squad due to injuries and suspensions.

With Matheus Cunha suspended due to his red card against AS Roma and Marcus Rashford injured, the Argentine boss is without a specialist left winger for the game on Wednesday.

It is an area that the Red Devils could do with more quality moving forward, especially if the Mancunian leaves.

Flávio Gonçalves on United’s radar

According to 4-4-2, the 20-time English league champions are eyeing Sporting’s wonderkid Flávio Gonçalves and a January approach has not been ruled out.

The 19-year-old has three goals and one assist from seven starts across all competitions. Naturally, that sort of form has attracted the attention of other European heavyweights.

Flávio Gonçalves: Sporting CP · 2026/27 Stat Primeira Liga UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 2 12 Minutes 539 47 586 Goals 3 0 3 Assists 1 0 1

United have been joined by Chelsea in the hunt for the Portugal Under-20 international, who can also play behind the striker if needed.

“Sporting’s super talent Flávio Gonçalves is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United could even make a move as early as January.”

Sporting’s asking price

Flávio Gonçalves has a contract at the Estádio José Alvalade until 2030, which has a release clause worth £50 million. Sporting are trying to agree a new contract with their super talent that would see his clause increase to £83 million.

Until then, interested clubs can only sign the versatile attacker for his release clause and no discount is forthcoming.

“Sporting are currently not interested in selling the youngster. On the contrary, the club’s management is even planning an early contract extension until 2031.”

“The existing release clause of €60 million is to be increased to around €100 million. A sale at this time is only possible if a club actually triggers the existing release clause.”

United have other priorities in January

Teams from Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga, and the Bundesliga are also monitoring the French-born forward. And naturally, Sporting will be keen to get the best deal possible when they do eventually part ways.

United could use Wednesday’s match to run the rule over the wonderkid before possibly returning next summer. For now, INEOS will need to look for a cost-effective defender and striker considering their reportedly low transfer budget.

Feature image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images