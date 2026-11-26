Manchester United Women youngster and midfielder Emma Watson has signed a new deal at the club.

Youth focus

Ever since Eva Olid has become manager of the club, there has been a renewed focus on youth development.

Many young starlets such as Mared Griffiths, Layla Drury, Scarlett Hill and Jessica Anderson have gained meaningful minutes in the Players’ Cup this season.

Another youngster who has taken advantage of playing time is Emma Watson.

The Scottish midfielder scored her first goal of the season last time out in the cup against Everton in a 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

New deal

Watson has now secured her future with the club by signing a new deal.

The club’s official website reports: “Emma Watson has signed a new contract with Manchester United, keeping her at the club until June 2031.”

The site continues, “the 20-year-old Scotland international joined United from Rangers in 2023 and was with the squad that lifted the FA Cup in 2024.”

Emma’s here to stay! ✍️🔥 Our young midfielder has signed a new contract keeping her at United until 2031 📝 ℹ️ https://t.co/Z03L3zJW9x https://t.co/WX6wYBbvU1 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 26, 2026

She has also enjoyed loan spells at Mexican side Los Tigres, Crystal Palace and Everton.

Speaking on the deal, Watson reflected, “I’m really proud to extend my time with Manchester United. I’ve learned so much during my time here and I’m grateful for the belief and support that the club has shown in me.”

Watson added, “I feel like I’m continuing to grow as a player under Eva and her coaching staff and I’m excited to see how much further I can develop. We have a great group of players and staff, with some real momentum building, so I’m looking forward to being part of what we can achieve together.”

Matt Johnston, the women’s director of football, remarked, “Emma is an exciting young player with tremendous potential, and we’re delighted she has committed her future to the club. Throughout her time at United, she has consistently demonstrated resilience, dedication and a strong desire to improve, qualities that are reflected in her performances on the pitch. We look forward to continuing to support her development and helping her fulfil her potential at Manchester United.”

Emma Watson Season stats 2026/27 Stat E. Watson Appearances 2 Starts 1 Minutes 93 Goals 1 Assists 0 Shots 0 Key passes 0 Accurate passes 0 Tackles 0 Duels 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0

Featured image by Gualter Fatia via Getty Images