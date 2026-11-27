

A significant update has been issued on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Brentford.

Fernandes fitness update

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Fernandes is a doubt to face Brentford due to illness and is facing a late fitness test.

Dawson writes, “Bruno Fernandes will be assessed ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday after missing training on Friday because of illness, sources have told ESPN.”

“Fernandes sat out the session at Carrington on Friday morning as a precaution after reporting to staff that he felt under the weather.”

It’s understood that United will leave it until late to determine whether ot not Fernandes will be made available for selection.

The Portugal international scored two goals on Wednesday as United played out a dramatic 2-2 draw with Sporting CP in Lisbon. He is now up to eight goals and three assists for the campaign across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes goals and assists this season Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 5 1 16 Minutes 900 414 17 1331 Goals 4 4 0 8 Assists 2 0 0 2

Dawson also issued an update on Harry Maguire.

Maguire optimism

It’s understood that Maguire reported an injury during the Sporting draw. Maguire managed the entire 90 minutes as he partnered Leny Yoro at the heart of United’s defence.

As per ESPN, “Sources have told ESPN that the 33-year-old picked up an injury during the game but there is hope he will be available this weekend.”

“United face a quick turnaround after staying in Lisbon on Wednesday night. The squad flew back to Manchester on Thursday afternoon and will have one full training session at Carrington on Friday before playing Brentford.”

Heading into this weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures, United sit in 19th place in the Premier League table and just one point above Crystal Palace at rock bottom.

The home clash vs. Brentford kicks off 3 pm.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images