A major fitness update has been provided on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Liverpool at Anfield.

New era

The game at Liverpool will mark Mauricio Pochettino’s first as United head coach following his appointment last week as Michael Carrick’s successor.

Carrick was sacked owing to United’s dreadful form this term. Heading into the clash, United sit in 19th place in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have won just one game all term, the 5-2 triumph over Ipswich Town at the end of August. They’ve managed just eight points out of a possible 30. In their statement announcing Carrick’s sacking, United noted that the team’s alarming run left them with little choice but to dismiss the legendary midfielder.

Pochettino arrived in Manchester on Wednesday to officially take over the reins. He oversaw training on Thursday and Friday before speaking to reporters in his first press conference.

The Argentine coach has repeatedly stressed that although he is thrilled to have landed his dream job, he is under no illusions regarding the monumental challenge ahead.

Securing a win over United’s bitter rivals would be an excellent means of launching his tenure. But Pochettino will have to do it without Rashford.

Rashford update

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Rashford will not be available to Pochettino for selection.

This is because he has not fully recovered from the hip issue that has sidelined him for weeks now.

Marcus Rashford’s 2026/27 Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 6 1 1 8 Minutes 356 80 66 502 Starts 4 1 1 6 Sub appearances 2 0 0 2 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 0 Avg rating 6.72 5.76 5.60 6.42 Shots 9 3 1 13 Shots on target 4 2 0 6 Shot accuracy % 44.4% 66.7% – 46.2% Conversion % – 0.0% – 0.0% Passes 145 22 11 178 Accurate passes 116 17 10 143 Pass accuracy % 80.0% 77.3% 90.9% 80.3% Key passes 13 1 0 14 Dribbles attempted 15 5 4 24 Dribbles completed 8 3 1 12 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Dribble success % 53.3% 60.0% 25.0% 50.0% Page 2 of 2 12

Crook wrote on X, “Marcus Rashford not expected to be part of the Manchester United squad at Anfield tomorrow. Still struggling with an ongoing hip issue.”

Marcus Rashford not expected to be part of the #MUFC squad at Anfield tomorrow. Still struggling with an ongoing hip issue. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) November 21, 2026

Rashford has been absent from United’s side since the Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid in October.

Liverpool vs. United kicks off at 4:30 pm.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images