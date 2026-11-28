Manchester United Women are enjoying a very positive season to date.

Recovery

Things did not look so promising at the start of the season when United struggled in pre-season and lost 1-2 to London City Lionesses and Chelsea 0-5 in the opening two matches of the season.

The Red Devils have spectacularly recovered to go 14 matches unbeaten in all competitions, a new record for the women’s team.

Eva Olid‘s side have rocketed up the league into fourth place and are just two points behind third place, the final spot for the Champions League in the Women’s Super League.

They are also top of the Players’ Cup league phase with five wins from five.

November nominations

In the month of November, Man United Women logged four victories from four matches. They defeated Aston Villa 0-1 away from home, beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at home and Birmingham City 1-2 away.

They also overcame Everton 2-1 in the Players’ Cup.

As a result, manager Eva Olid has been nominated by the Super League as a potential winner of the coach of the month award.

West Ham United’s Rita Guarino, Tottenham Hotspur’s Martin Ho and London City Lionesses’ Eder Maestre are the other three coaches gunning for the award.

You can vote for Olid by following this link.

Unbeaten in 14. Enough said 🔥 Eva is among the nominees for November’s #WSL Manager of the Month award — support the boss here 👉 https://t.co/OGLvhTizp8 https://t.co/Qd0EJbxs2E — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 27, 2026

Players

Of course managers are just part of a club’s success and it is the players who ultimately perform on the pitch.

Therefore, United have two of their squad members nominated for the award.

Captain Maya Le Tissier recently brought up her 150th appearance for the Red Devils and scored a fine goal versus Crystal Palace to mark the occasion.

She has also been part of a backline that only conceded one goal in three league matches.

Elisabeth Terland has also been nominated after scoring two league goals in three matches against Palace and last time out versus Birmingham.

She is now joint third in the club’s all-time goalscoring list with only Ella Toone and Leah Galton having scored more than the Norwegian striker.

You can vote for Le Tissier or Terland by following this link.

Man United Women results November 2026 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W 22/11/2026 FA WSL A Birmingham City W 2-1 W

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images