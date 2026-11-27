Manchester United Women organised key components of their future on Thursday.

Giving youth a chance

One of the main reasons the Red Devils hired Eva Olid was her work with youth at Heart of Midlothian up in Scotland.

Olid has not disappointed so far as she has managed to give youth a concrete chance and maintain form as her side are now 14 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Emma Watson, Jessica Anderson, Layla Drury and Mared Griffiths have all taken their chances this season when given an opportunity in the Players’ Cup.

Watson was given a new deal yesterday with the Scottish midfielder signing on until 2031.

Jess Simpson deal

On the same day, the Red Devils also announced that Jess Simpson has signed a deal to commit her long-term future to the club.

The club’s official website states, “Jess Simpson has signed a new contract that will extend her stay with Manchester United until June 2031.”

The article added, “the Academy graduate, who has been at the club since the age of 11, made her senior competitive debut in November 2024 before enjoying productive loan spells at Bristol City and Southampton.”

Commenting on the move, Simpson added, “having been at the club since I was 11 years old, Manchester United truly feels like home. I am enjoying developing under Eva and her coaching staff and I’m extremely grateful to everyone who has helped me reach this stage.”

Simpson also praised the role of Olid in her decision to stay by explaining, “we can all feel the excitement amongst everyone connected with the club and I can’t wait to see what the future brings as I continue my journey here and keep pushing to reach my potential.”

The future is bright for Jess 💡💪 https://t.co/AqiqmZSNhs — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 26, 2026

Women’s director of football Matt Johnson asserted, “we are delighted that Jess will continue her journey with Manchester United. She is an excellent example for all of the young players in our Academy system and another symbol of the strong pathway to our first team.”

He continued, “we are really pleased with Jess’ progress and look forward to seeing her thrive here over the coming years.”

In September 2026, Simpson made her competitive debut for the club against Sheffield United and scored an Olimpico straight from a corner and also provided two assists.

Man United women results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/11/2026 FA WSL A Birmingham City W 2-1 W 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L Page 1 of 2 12 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L Page 2 of 2 12

Feature image Jess Hornby via Getty Images