

Manchester United are sweating over the future of Bruno Fernandes, whose current deal expires next summer.

INEOS reportedly made two new long-term contract offers, but both were rejected by the club captain. Bruno Fernandes has made it clear that he wants to see where the sporting project under Mauricio Pochettino is heading before committing.

The Red Devils are keen not to lose him on a free, which is why they have decided to trigger the one-year extension option in his previous deal.

This will help protect the Portuguese superstar‘s value while also giving them time to reach an amicable solution with their midfield talisman.

Bruno Fernandes in demand amid contract issues with United

However, with United’s interest in Nico Paz confirmed amid Real Madrid’s reluctance to buy him back, there is every chance Bruno Fernandes leaves next summer.

Naturally, Serie A clubs like AC Milan and Juventus are keen, while Turkish teams remain long-term admirers.

Saudi Pro League sides have reportedly been trying to sign the 32-year-old for some time now, but the United No. 8 wants to stay in Europe should he depart Old Trafford.

According to TEAMtalk, “Clubs in the Saudi Pro League remain actively interested, having previously attempted to lure him to the Middle East, while enquiries have also arrived from Major League Soccer. However, TEAMtalk is told by sources that Fernandes’ clear preference is to remain in European football.”

Bayern, PSG join the hunt

Bruno Fernandes 26/27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 5 1 16 Minutes 900 414 17 1331 Starts 10 5 0 15 Goals 4 4 0 8 Non-penalty goals 2 2 0 4 Assists 2 0 0 2 Minutes per goal 225 104 – 166 xG (PL) 4.35 – – 4.35 xA (PL) 2.33 – – 2.33 Avg rating 7.13 7.13 6.30 7.08 Shots 25 13 1 39 Shots on target 10 6 0 16 Shot accuracy % 40.0% 46.2% 0.0% 41.0% Conversion % 16.0% 30.8% 0.0% 20.5% Passes 566 226 18 810 Accurate passes 456 191 17 664 Pass accuracy % 80.6% 84.5% 94.4% 82.0% Key passes 28 12 2 42 Dribbles attempted 9 2 0 11 Dribbles completed 4 1 0 5 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Dribble success % 44.4% 50.0% – 45.5% Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Penalties scored 2 2 0 4 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1 2 Page 2 of 2 1

“Conversations have already taken place with Italian heavyweights AC Milan and Juventus. In Spain, Atlético Madrid remain long-term admirers and represent a viable avenue into La Liga.”

Interestingly, TEAMtalk have also reported that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the ex-Sporting CP ace, along with teams from his native Portugal.

“European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been alerted to his potential availability, having both previously shown a tentative interest in the playmaker.

INEOS have a tough call on their hands

“The most aggressive interest, however, is emerging from Turkey. Galatasaray have long admired the Portugal international and held discussions with his camp over the summer, while Super Lig rivals Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor are both keen to be kept firmly informed of developments.

“A return to his native Portugal also remains on the table and not solely with his former employers Sporting CP, with both Benfica and FC Porto expected to enter the conversation should he become attainable.”

It will be interesting to see how INEOS deal with this. It is clear that Bruno Fernandes remains the team’s best player, but given his reluctance to sign a new deal, it could be time to move on. Provided they sign a superstar replacement.

Feature image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images