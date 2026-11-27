

While strengthening at left-back remains a priority, Manchester United should also not forget the opposite flank.

Diogo Dalot has been a liability for a long time now, and the only reason the Portugal international keeps starting is because of his impeccable fitness record.

With Noussair Mazraoui also linked with an exit, it is time INEOS paid attention to the right-back spot as well.

Recent reports have suggested that new boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Malo Gusto and Chelsea are open to his departure in January.

United’s budget constraints mean a new right-back signing is unlikely

However, the Blues are keen to agree a permanent sale, while INEOS can only afford a loan deal owing to budget constraints.

The Red Devils need a new striker and centre-back as well, so there is every chance Pochettino has to prioritise one position over the other.

Jaydan Kamason: Manchester United U21 · 2025/26

Stat Jaydan Kamason Season 2025/26 Apps 16 Minutes 1267 Clean sheets 2 Clean sheet % 12.50 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goals per game 0.06 Assists per game 0.00 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0

Source: Transfermarkt

Right-back seems to be below in the pecking order of areas in urgent need of reinforcements, but the Argentine head coach will be well aware that he is short on quality there as well.

That is where United’s famed academy could come in handy. As he has shown in the past, the ex-USMNT boss has never been afraid of throwing academy kids into the deep end to see who can make the step up.

Time for Jaydan Kamason to step up

The Athletic have claimed that Jaydan Kamason has made an impression on the new coaching staff since Pochettino took over.

“Athletic, robust full-backs would also be high on Pochettino’s agenda. Jaydan Kamason, the 19-year-old right-back, is said to have made an impression in his training session.”

The 19-year-old has been knocking on the first-team door for a while now and impressed during pre-season under former head coach Michael Carrick.

In five games for United’s Under-21s this season, the Englishman has two goals. It is clear that he has outgrown academy football and needs senior minutes.

Whether that will come at Old Trafford or elsewhere, time will tell. But it is heartening to see Pochettino look at Carrington again after Carrick inexplicably ignored the academy.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images