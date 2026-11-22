

The Mauricio Pochettino era got off to the worst possible start as Manchester United got thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Leny Yoro’s eighth-minute red card changed the complexion of the game completely. It was a naive challenge from the Frenchman, who has looked shaky all season.

But the biggest issue on the night was Matthijs de Ligt. He lost his man for the red card and made error after error all night on what was his first Premier League start in almost a year.

M. de Ligt v Liverpool Stat Numbers Minutes 90 Passes 23 Accurate passes 18 Pass accuracy % 78.3% Key passes 0 Dribbles attempted 0 Tackles 1 Interceptions 2 Tackles + interceptions 3 Blocks 0 Duels 6 Duels won 4 Duels won % 66.7% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 1 Fouls committed 0 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0

The Dutchman last played in the league back when Rúben Amorim was in charge. Since then, he has been sidelined with a back injury.

Matthijs De Ligt should not have started

Former head coach Michael Carrick did not feel the ex-Ajax ace was ready to step up, but Pochettino felt otherwise.

And the decision backfired spectacularly. Away at Anfield against a rampaging Liverpool, the new head coach should have gone for the experienced Harry Maguire, who did eventually come on after Yoro’s red card.

De Ligt looked like he had lost a yard of pace and could not turn on the ball as quickly, and he was rusty with his passing as well.

The damning defeat will show the new boss exactly what a gargantuan task he has on his hands, with the Red Devils languishing in 19th place in the table.

Pochettino has a huge task on his hands

The action is relentless, with a midweek game coming up against Sporting CP in the Champions League. So time on the training pitch will be limited.

The performance on the night was a reminder of how badly INEOS have let standards slip this season.

It was clear for all to see that the team needed reinforcements at the back in the summer, but the co-owners opted to ignore it and revamp only the midfield.

With relegation a very real possibility, INEOS must spend in January to help the new head coach. Otherwise, things could get murky very soon.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images