Manchester United Women have had a very positive season so far.

Hinata Miyazawa

As a result, numerous players have also been playing at a very high standard so far this season.

Japanese Manchester United midfielder Hinata Miyazawa has been no exception and she has been a regular in Eva Olid’s side.

She has logged 990 minutes in 11 matches this season in the league and impressed as she always does with technical skill and game IQ.

The Japanese midfielder has also been in fantastic form for her nation and proved that once again on Saturday.

Performance versus Brazil

Miyazawa played a key role as Japan drew 2-2 with Brazil in a blockbuster women’s international friendly.

Brazil went 1-0 up but the hosts responded within seven minutes.

Miyazawa took a right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box that went into the bottom left corner, giving the Brazilian keeper no chance in an outstanding finish by the United midfielder.

Incredibly Brazil took the lead again in the second half through another Japanese own goal.

Fortunately for Miyazawa’s side, they fought their way back again in just four minutes, again through the United star.

She once again found herself in front of goal and fired hard and low into the bottom corner to secure the second goal for her side.

The match ended 2-2 and once again showed what an outstanding midfielder she is.

Form for Japan

The 27-year-old has played 67 times for her nation and scored 14 goals.

She was part of the Japan team that won the AFC Women’s Asia Cup earlier this year, scoring a hat-trick against India in March.

Hinata Miyazawa Stat All competitions Competition All competitions Apps 13 Minutes 1056 Starts 11 Sub appearances 2 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – Avg rating 6.69 Shots 7 Shots on target 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat All competitions Passes 509 Accurate passes 451 Pass accuracy % 88.6% Key passes 7 Dribbles attempted 6 Dribbles completed 5 Dribble success % 83.3% Tackles 34 Interceptions 21 Tackles + interceptions 55 Blocks 5 Duels 65 Duels won 47 Duels won % 72.3% Dribbled past 1 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat All competitions Fouls won 3 Fouls committed 2 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 4 Page 3 of 3 123

Featured Image Molly Darlington via Getty Images