The Manchester United hierarchy’s true feelings on Mauricio Pochettino have emerged following Saturday’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brentford.

Battered

United’s woes were compounded by a substantial defeat to Brentford in Pochettino’s first game at Old Trafford in charge of the club.

The loss represented a second consecutive 4-0 defeat, following last week’s thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield, and condemned United to remain 19th in the Premier League table.

United’s only win so far this term remains the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town in August.

The Red Devils started well as Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee were presented with chances to score. However, it was Brentford who took the lead through Callum Wilson. The England international added another soon after to give his side a comfortable advantage.

United started the second half positively, although promising moves ended in a lack of composure or the clinical finishing of a confident striker. Youri Tielemans struck the bar from distance, and Harry Maguire had a header cleared off the line.

Any prospect of a comeback was extinguished when Kristoffer Ajer stabbed home from a corner, United’s sloppy defence once again undone by a set-piece this season. Substitute Kevin Schade compounded the misery by chipping goalkeeper Senne Lammens late on.

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Brentford Player United United apps United goals Brentford Brentford apps Brentford goals Source Stewart Houston 1974–1980 250 16 1972, 1972–1973 (loan) 77 9 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Tom Manley 1931–1939 195 41 1939–1952 122 8 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia Vince Hayes 1901–1907, 1908–1910 128 2 1907–1908 13 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Graeme Hogg 1984–1988 110 1 1998 25 3 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Christian Eriksen 2022–2025 107 8 2022 11 1 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Alex Dawson 1956–1962 93 54 1970 (loan) 10 6 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Bryan Mbeumo 2025– 53 16 2019–2025 242 70 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Paddy Roche 1974–1982 53 0 1982–1984 71 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Jim Brown 1932–1934 41 17 1934–1936, 1940 1 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Billy Grassam 1903–1905 37 14 1909–1910 4 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia Sonny Feehan 1949–1950 14 0 1954–1959 30 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Sergio Reguilón 2023–2024 12 0 2024 (loan) 16 0 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Tommy Baldwin 1975 2 0 1977–1978 4 1 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

Speaking to reporters at his press conference, Pochettino warned his players that United are not too big to go down. United have managed just eight points from a possible 36.

United are the only club in the entire 92-team Premier League and Football League to have registered just one league win thus far this season. Relegation is appearing to be a genuine danger, although United retain confidence that Pochettino can turn things around.

Pochettino stance

According to Football Insider, the United board still feel that Pochettino can relieve the massive pressure mounting on them.

Angry supporters targeted chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox during and after the Brentford match. The pair have come under intense scrutiny for their awful handling of the summer transfer window, in which United failed to recruit adequately.

As per Football Insider, “Look, obviously the fans are very unhappy, and they’re blaming the likes of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox for poor recruitment and for the form that the team finds itself in.”

“Obviously it has resulted in Michael Carrick losing his job, and the board have gone for another manager in Mauricio Pochettino, hoping that he can turn things around.”

“They’ll be hoping now that once Pochettino has got his feet under the table, he can soon bring an upturn in form and results.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they go away to Newcastle.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images