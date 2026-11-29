The Manchester United hierarchy’s true feelings on Mauricio Pochettino have emerged following Saturday’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brentford.
Battered
United’s woes were compounded by a substantial defeat to Brentford in Pochettino’s first game at Old Trafford in charge of the club.
The loss represented a second consecutive 4-0 defeat, following last week’s thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield, and condemned United to remain 19th in the Premier League table.
United’s only win so far this term remains the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town in August.
The Red Devils started well as Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee were presented with chances to score. However, it was Brentford who took the lead through Callum Wilson. The England international added another soon after to give his side a comfortable advantage.
United started the second half positively, although promising moves ended in a lack of composure or the clinical finishing of a confident striker. Youri Tielemans struck the bar from distance, and Harry Maguire had a header cleared off the line.
Any prospect of a comeback was extinguished when Kristoffer Ajer stabbed home from a corner, United’s sloppy defence once again undone by a set-piece this season. Substitute Kevin Schade compounded the misery by chipping goalkeeper Senne Lammens late on.
|Player
|United
|United apps
|United goals
|Brentford
|Brentford apps
|Brentford goals
|Source
|Stewart Houston
|1974–1980
|250
|16
|1972, 1972–1973 (loan)
|77
|9
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Tom Manley
|1931–1939
|195
|41
|1939–1952
|122
|8
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia
|Vince Hayes
|1901–1907, 1908–1910
|128
|2
|1907–1908
|13
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Graeme Hogg
|1984–1988
|110
|1
|1998
|25
|3
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Christian Eriksen
|2022–2025
|107
|8
|2022
|11
|1
|United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt
|Alex Dawson
|1956–1962
|93
|54
|1970 (loan)
|10
|6
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Bryan Mbeumo
|2025–
|53
|16
|2019–2025
|242
|70
|United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt
|Paddy Roche
|1974–1982
|53
|0
|1982–1984
|71
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Jim Brown
|1932–1934
|41
|17
|1934–1936, 1940
|1
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Billy Grassam
|1903–1905
|37
|14
|1909–1910
|4
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia
|Sonny Feehan
|1949–1950
|14
|0
|1954–1959
|30
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Sergio Reguilón
|2023–2024
|12
|0
|2024 (loan)
|16
|0
|United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt
|Tommy Baldwin
|1975
|2
|0
|1977–1978
|4
|1
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
Speaking to reporters at his press conference, Pochettino warned his players that United are not too big to go down. United have managed just eight points from a possible 36.
United are the only club in the entire 92-team Premier League and Football League to have registered just one league win thus far this season. Relegation is appearing to be a genuine danger, although United retain confidence that Pochettino can turn things around.
Pochettino stance
According to Football Insider, the United board still feel that Pochettino can relieve the massive pressure mounting on them.
Angry supporters targeted chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox during and after the Brentford match. The pair have come under intense scrutiny for their awful handling of the summer transfer window, in which United failed to recruit adequately.
As per Football Insider, “Look, obviously the fans are very unhappy, and they’re blaming the likes of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox for poor recruitment and for the form that the team finds itself in.”
“Obviously it has resulted in Michael Carrick losing his job, and the board have gone for another manager in Mauricio Pochettino, hoping that he can turn things around.”
“They’ll be hoping now that once Pochettino has got his feet under the table, he can soon bring an upturn in form and results.”
United are next in action on Wednesday when they go away to Newcastle.
Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images