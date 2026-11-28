

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has urged his players to step up and take responsibility, insisting it’s the only way out of their current predicament.

Pochettino spoke to reporters after United suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford. Callum Wilson scored a first-half double to give the visitors a commanding lead.

Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade then netted late on to secure the victory and ensure United remain in 19th place in the Premier League.

The spectre of relegation is becoming more stark by the game, but Pochettino remains convinced better days lie ahead.

Magnitude of the job

Asked whether he is now aware of the size of the job he has on his hands, Pochettino answered, “Yes, we knew that. This type of situation can happen when the confidence is low. We started really well, but then, when we concede the first shot on target, I think we conceded. This moment was really tough for the players to respond and to be in the game.”

“Being honest, we are disappointed and of course it’s so painful, the result. At the same time, we talk about performance: I think we conceded four shots on target and I think we conceded four goals. We shoot many times, we create chances but we didn’t score for different reasons and, what can we say? Nothing, because the result is so [conclusive].”

“We need to keep the pain inside but at the same time we need to lift the players because they need to perform and they need to play [on] Wednesday. We need to keep united and telling the truth to everyone and accept the reality: that circumstances are really tough.”

“No one wants the football club to stay in this situation. We cannot change the reality, the only we can change the reality is to keep pushing.”

On how he can plug United’s leaky defence, Pochettino answered, “I think it’s [by] improving. It’s a question when you concede in Liverpool, with 10 men after eight minutes, in the way that we concede [the] two goals of course… and now it’s a worse than possible situation. How? It’s working, it’s trying to improve, it’s trying to find the right combinations between the players.”

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Brentford Player United United apps United goals Brentford Brentford apps Brentford goals Source Stewart Houston 1974–1980 250 16 1972, 1972–1973 (loan) 77 9 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Tom Manley 1931–1939 195 41 1939–1952 122 8 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia Vince Hayes 1901–1907, 1908–1910 128 2 1907–1908 13 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Graeme Hogg 1984–1988 110 1 1998 25 3 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Christian Eriksen 2022–2025 107 8 2022 11 1 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Alex Dawson 1956–1962 93 54 1970 (loan) 10 6 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Bryan Mbeumo 2025– 53 16 2019–2025 242 70 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Paddy Roche 1974–1982 53 0 1982–1984 71 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Jim Brown 1932–1934 41 17 1934–1936, 1940 1 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Billy Grassam 1903–1905 37 14 1909–1910 4 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia Sonny Feehan 1949–1950 14 0 1954–1959 30 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Sergio Reguilón 2023–2024 12 0 2024 (loan) 16 0 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Tommy Baldwin 1975 2 0 1977–1978 4 1 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

“It’s to keep testing, keep improving, keep pushing. There’s not another way. We cannot stop training, we can’t stop watching clips, we cannot stop doing the review and analysis. We will try to give the tools. We are here to support that.”

“Tough moment, of course. Maybe you say to me ‘tougher than you expect?’ Of course. We’d never expect this type of result. But that is the reality and we need to accept the reality. We are here for that.”

Lack of quality and confidence

Regarding whether United’s problems arise from a deficiency in player quality or a lack of confidence in the squad, Pochettino observed that it is a combination of many factors.

“It’s a combination of everything, it always is. Our job, arriving 10 days ago, is a lot of supporting every single aspect of what we were talking about. It’s not only one thing to help and support, to improve, it’s many areas. I think we are working on it, maybe we are not seeing the result, because always it’s the same.”

“You can improve things, you can do things in a different way, but if afterwards, if you don’t win, it’s like you did nothing. It’s not like this. In football, always you pay after. You can do something right, and you pay after. Sometimes the initial positivity of things, you don’t get the result but when you are going down [the table] you start to do the right things, but you need to wait to get the reward.”

“That is the difficult thing in football, and it’s not easy to understand. That is the question that is completely different with this sport, comparing with other sports, or this business with another business. I never want to justify [it], that is our responsibility. We accept the challenge. We are here and we accept we need to keep working, keep pushing and lifting the players.”

“Our players are going to play Wednesday and they need to be again believing that we are going to do better, and better, and better. It’s a matter of time.”

He concurred that the players may be experiencing pressure as a result of their unfamiliarity with battling relegation.

“Yeah, it can be possible they feel it. Of course. Everyone feels the pressure and the stress, when you are in a situation. Who takes the responsibility? This is the most difficult thing. We are here to take the responsibility and to go really hard full energy to try lift first the players and the organisation, to keep working.”

“We still have time. We need to know our reality, that is our circumstances and our reality. Okay, we are Manchester United, but you can’t win with [that] history. We need to match the opponent in all the areas and then be much better to win the game. The problem is we need to be consistent in 90 minutes. Sometimes we are showing 20 minutes, or second half, or from 20 to 60 [minutes]… the lack of consistency, we need to improve in that.”

“The intensity now… we need to win the game before we can play. We are wasting too much energy [chasing games]. Everyone that plays football, or have been involved in this sport, we know the challenge is to stop that feeling and emotion and start to be focused only on improving in an individual way, to add to the collective, and better still to perform.”

Message to the players

Asked what’s the message to the players in the dressing room as he and his coaching staff work to turn thing around, Pochettino explained, “The challenge is the challenge. In every single place, there’s always a challenge, and the message to the players is that they need to feel something. We need to change something in our mind. We were talking about mindset, but I need to change. If I don’t realise I need to change then we are not doing the right things.”

“When are we going to start to understand that we need to do things in a different way? Then I think it’s about blame sometimes. Yesterday I was talking about being nice, being good, but now it’s about what do people expect from a coach that arrived 10 days ago – it’s to change 25, 26 players? Do you think that we are going to help Manchester United by blaming the players because of the situation we are now living?”

“The circumstance is only players? No, it’s the whole. Of course, the players need to accept responsibility but the players need to play and the players need to feel the support. And the players are the players that we have. That we are not going to change. Maybe you can say in the transfer window you can change, but all the clubs [can]. The clubs that are in the top keep improving, they need to change players.”

“The teams in the middle and from the bottom, always it’s about, for different reasons, ‘we need to change’. But don’t worry: we are here and we are going to work together to improve in every single aspect. It’s only a matter of time. We are assessing all the situations, but now our support is unconditional to the players. We are going to push, of course.”

“The players care, of course. They were disappointed now, and sometimes we need to feel that pain or maybe more, to say now is the moment, from here, [we’re] going up. That is the truth.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images