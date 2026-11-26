New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino may not have had the start he would have liked at Old Trafford, but his impact has been felt on the pitch.

The Red Devils succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last weekend in the Premier League in the Argentine’s first game in charge. Leny Yoro’s early red card proved to be decisive in the game, although the subsequent suspension has since been overturned.

On Wednesday, United narrowly missed out on a win against Sporting CP, ending the game 2-2. The team showed greater hunger on the pitch, and displayed signs of warming up to Pochettino’s high-intensity attacking tactics.

However, another of the Argentine’s recent changes was evident after the game at the José Alvalade Stadium, which even left a few pundits surprised.

United involved in strength training after the game

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, United players who had been afforded limited minutes against Sporting CP were involved in a strength and conditioning session after the game. Players were seen using weights, perhaps in a bid to improve the fitness of a squad whose work ethic has regularly come into question this season.

TNT pundit Karen Carney, who watched the training from close quarters, said: “By the way, as we’re talking now, the Man United players who have played limited minutes are up and down the pitch and putting a shift in. I’ve never seen a strength and conditioning session like there.”

“They’re doing a full on weight session. So all the stuff we’re saying about the athleticism, the fitness, which is probably the time they can before the next game.”

“I haven’t seen this, this is proper full-on so they’re thinking, ‘Okay, we need to get them fitter, stronger, faster,’ and I haven’t see that from any team actually. They need to do it, they need to compete and that’s what we’ve criticised of Manchester United but they’re going for it.”

Former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves, who was on punditry duty with Carney, was also surprised, adding: “I have never see a weight session away in the Champions League after a game on the pitch, proper weights. I tell you what the kitman is devastated he’s had to bring the weights with him all the way from Manchester.”

Manchester United Premier League Results; 2026/27 Season Date H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 A Everton 2-2 D 13/09/2026 H Manchester City 0-1 L 20/09/2026 A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 H Tottenham 1-1 D 18/10/2026 A Leeds 1-1 D 25/10/2026 H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 A Chelsea 0-2 L 08/11/2026 H Aston Villa 4-4 D 22/11/2026 A Liverpool 0-4 L

Pochettino has already made several rule changes since his arrival

Pochettino has implemented multiple changes behind the scenes since his arrival at Old Trafford last week. The focus continues to be on improving player fitness and building their work rate in preparation of high-intensity football.

The Argentine has already scrapped the post-match off days, while also implementing body fat testing. Meanwhile, he has introduced a customary pre-match meal to bring the squad together and boost morale.

Finally, in a move that will certainly be appreciated by fans, United have ended their practice of naming line-ups by squad numbers. Instead, the starting XI has been listed in positional order since Pochettino’s arrival, as was evident against Liverpool and Sporting CP.

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