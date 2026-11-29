Had Manchester United been more clinical against Brentford, the story might have been very different. For the opening 18 minutes, they utterly dominated and should have killed the game off.

Instead, their lack of precision in front of goal meant they failed to capitalise. Brentford, by contrast, showed them exactly what clinical finishing looks like scoring with their first two shots on target while United had already had three of their own.

United struggling to bury clear-cut chances away is massively holding this team back. That needs to change, and quickly.

This team is missing a clinical striker with Benjamin Sesko injured. With the January transfer window approaching, bringing in a proven goalscorer could make a real difference.

Mauricio Pochettino has a way with strikers, he revitalised Harry Kane at Tottenham and got the best out of Folarin Balogun with the USMNT. Give him a decent striker and the goals should start flowing. Importantly, reports suggest a new centre-forward is one of his winter priorities.

Thuram transfer opportunity

While the need is clear, it remains unclear who United will target. Yet Ineos would be foolish to overlook the opportunity currently presenting itself in Italy.

Inter Milan are struggling to tie Marcus Thuram down to a new deal. The 29-year-old has been the Nerazzurri’s most consistent attacker in 2026-27 and has stepped up massively in Lautaro Martínez’s absence.

Inter are finally seeing his best and naturally want to secure his future with his contract running until 2028. Negotiations are already under way.

However, reports say Thuram has instructed his representatives to halt those talks because Inter are unwilling to meet his demands. That stance gives United, desperate for another out-and-out striker to support Šeško, a clear chance to try to convince him to move to the Premier League.

Just what Man United need

With eight goals in 12 Serie A appearances this season, Thuram would be a clear upgrade on United’s current attacking options. How he blends physical power with the dribbling and intelligent movement of a former winger, is something the Red Devils have not had since Anthony Martial left, a skillset that looks well suited to the Premier League.

The transfer opportunity is there staring United in the face, but Ineos will need to move quickly. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in Thuram.

The mentor Šeško needs

If United can land Thuram, they would not only gain an immediate solution to their goalscoring problems but also a valuable mentor for the still-inexperienced Šeško.

The Frenchman’s experience at the highest level could accelerate the young striker’s progress into the clinical finisher he is expected to become.

In the end, a move for Thuram offers United both a short-term fix to their goalscoring struggles and a longer-term boost to their attack.

M. Thuram Inter · 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Inter 2026/27 · Inter 2026/27 Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Inter Inter Inter Competition Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 12 5 16 Goals 8 0 6 Assists 3 0 3 Updated 29 Nov 2026

Featured image Michael Reaves via Getty Images

