Manchester United are likely to push for a new left-back in January and Lewis Hall remains firmly on their agenda. The Red Devils are already regretting their decision not to push harder for the English speedster in the summer.

The English giants wanted a new left-back to eventually replace Luke Shaw and had identified Hall as a priority target. Having failed to secure his signature, Shaw’s injury troubles this season have hurt United, who have lacked a specialist for the position.

Patrick Dorgu has failed to impress and Harry Amass has yet to feature in the league, with the Red Devils now 19th in the Premier League after 12 games. New manager Mauricio Pochettino has started with two back-to-back 4-0 defeats in the league and is likely to demand reinforcements in January.

Hall could solve a lot of problems at Old Trafford, although Newcastle United are unlikely to let him leave easily. However, it now appears that the Red Devils could also face stiff competition for the Englishman’s signature at the turn of the year.

Liverpool want Hall

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Hall in 2027. The report states: “Liverpool have made enquiries regarding Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall and are actively keeping themselves informed on the England international’s future, though any deal is going to cost in excess of the world-record fee for a full-back, TEAMtalk can reveal.”

The report reiterates that it would require a “world-record fee for a left-back – north of £66 million (€79m, $86m) – to even bring Newcastle to the negotiating table.” However, that has not stopped Liverpool either, who have “sounded out Hall’s situation to ensure they are kept in the loop should any opening emerge.”

The report, however, insists that a move is unlikely in the January transfer window, with a summer transfer the likelier outcome.

Lewis Hall v Luke Shaw 2026/27 Stats Stat L. Hall L. Shaw Club Newcastle Manchester United Age 22 31 Apps 11 6 Minutes 988 470 Starts 11 5 Sub appearances 0 1 Goals 1 0 Non-penalty goals 1 0 Assists 1 1 Goals + assists 2 1 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat L. Hall L. Shaw Minutes per goal 988 – Avg rating 6.98 6.52 Shots 7 1 Shots on target 4 0 Shot accuracy % 57.1% 0.0% Conversion % 14.3% 0.0% Passes 476 266 Pass accuracy % 84.0% 84.0% Key passes 12 5 Dribbles attempted 26 3 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat L. Hall L. Shaw Dribbles completed 13 1 Dribble success % 50.0% 33.3% Tackles 23 10 Interceptions 18 11 Tackles + interceptions 41 21 Blocks 8 3 Duels 131 33 Duels won 64 19 Duels won % 48.9% 57.6% Dribbled past – – Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat L. Hall L. Shaw Fouls won 19 1 Fouls committed 9 3 Yellow cards 1 2 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 – Penalties conceded 1 – Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

United have to upgrade their backline in January

United’s lack of penetration from the wing-back position has affected their attacking output this season. The Red Devils have managed just 14 goals in 12 games in the league, and have just one win in the league.

However, the English giants’ biggest weakness appears to be their backline, which has been leaking goals at an alarming rate. Last season, United conceded 50 goals in the league, finishing third in the table.

This campaign, the Red Devils have already let in 27 goals in 12 games and their inability to keep a clean sheet has severely hurt them.

INEOS, as such, must invest heavily in the backline at the turn of the year, with recent reports suggesting that they are already planning to take Micky van de Ven to the Theatre of Dreams.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Hall’s performances have earned him admirers across the country.

⚠️ This could be speculation to generate a bidding war for Hall in 2027.

TPP view

We believe that United are likely to push for Hall in 2027 but it will not be a straightforward affair.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images