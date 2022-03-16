Ralf Rangnick has offered Manchester United target Manuel Akanji €15m in wages

Manchester United have reportedly offered Manuel Akanji €15m in wages as he dreams of a Premier League move.

With just over a year remaining on his current deal at Borussia Dortmund, it becomes natural that many clubs are looking to secure him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been a key addition to the German side who remain second in the Bundesliga and could secure Champions League football very soon.

On the other hand, Man United are struggling to achieve qualification to the Champions League and could put the club at a major disadvantage considering the amount of interest in the central defender.

According to Sport Witness, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has offered Akanji wages of up to €15m as the coach wishes for a ‘defensive specialist’ in the squad.

United fans have become increasingly upset and annoyed after dreadful performances from Harry Maguire.

Last summer, the club signed a world-class defender in Raphael Varane but this has only made the Englishman’s performances worse.

Signing another central defender will provide excellent depth at the back and will surely contribute to United conceding fewer goals.

Akanji’s current salary adds up to €8m so a jump to €15m will be very tempting for the Swiss international.

The outlet reports that while the player dreams of a move to England, Dortmund have the advantage of having nearly secured Champions League qualification.

United crashed out of European football last night meaning the only way they can qualify is through their position in the Premier League.

The Red Devils currently sit in 5th place in the league with Arsenal above them but with a three-game in hand advantage.

