Frenkie De Jong: The Athletic confirms Manchester United’s interest in Barcelona midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

As per Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic), the club are keen on bringing the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

De Jong has previously worked with Ten Hag, and was an integral part of his famous 2018-19 Ajax team.

United are said to be looking to sign players in conjunction with Ten Hag’s philosophy and style of play.

We previously reported the breaking news a couple of days ago, when Gerard Romero stated that United were close to completing this transfer.

Since then, there have been conflicting reports on whether Xavi would be willing to let his star man leave.

The Barcelona manager stated: “I have said many times that Frenkie is very important. He’s key player.”

“Then there is also the financial situation of the club and it has to be decided.”

“I’m not talking about Frenkie, in general.”

Barcelona are said to be interested in signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

According to Miquel Blazquez, the Catalan club are looking to free up funds by selling one of their prime assets – De Jong.

Xavi is blessed with a core of young midfielders like Pedri and Gavi to build his squad around.

United need to take advantage of this situation and get De Jong signed up as soon as possible.