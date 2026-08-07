Endrick: Man United should go all out for Real Madrid gem after latest development



A striker signing is expected at Manchester United this summer.

Joshua Zirkzee is poised to leave on loan, with Juventus working to take him back to Italy.

Who replaces Zirkzee?

Once he leaves, United are set to pursue a capable deputy for Benjamin Sesko.

United could have opted for an experienced striker to mentor Sesko. However, that route looks unlikely, given they have not tried to hijack Danny Welbeck’s Chelsea switch and have also opted against pursuing Ollie Watkins.

Instead, United could pursue someone capable of genuinely challenging the Slovenian hitman for the striking spot.

Endrick transfer opportunity

There are many options to consider, and one of them is Real Madrid’s Endrick. A brilliant transfer opportunity is staring the Red Devils right in the face.

According to reputable Spanish journalist Ramón Álvarez, “Roc Nation is already working on Endrick’s loan move to the Premier League, with Real Madrid in agreement with this option following the signing of Espí and Diomandé.”

Endrick in, Zirkzee out could well prove a transfer masterstroke from INEOS.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian has struggled to break through at the Bernabéu, given the hype that surrounded him before his move to Madrid.

Impressed in Ligue 1

However, in the second half of last season, while on loan at Lyon, Endrick reminded many of his brilliance, showing off his eye for goal and technical sharpness in both creating and converting chances.

In 16 Ligue 1 games during the second half of last season, the twenty-year-old scored five goals and provided seven assists. He proved such an instant hit at the French club that they are now left wondering how they will replace him.

Still unlikely to play a key role at Madrid, he is now being offered to Premier League clubs, something that should have INEOS on high alert.

While Zirkzee is, on his day, unplayable with the ball at his feet, he struggles to convert his chances.

Endrick is a better Zirkzee

Endrick would offer United what Zirkzee does, but with a crucial difference: end product. So when Sesko is not playing, United would be sure someone capable is leading the line.

Having named Bobby Charlton as his idol, Endrick may favour a move to United, with the chance to play for a club the English great once represented surely appealing to him.

So, United should jump at the chance to take Endrick on loan and, if it works, find a way to convince Los Blancos over a permanent transfer, eventually building one of the most formidable striking departments in the league for years to come.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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