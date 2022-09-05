Will Fish opens up on deadline day loan move to Hibernian

Manchester United defender Will Fish has revealed in an interview about what emotions were going on inside his head as he secured a last-minute loan move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The 19-year-old centre-back will be eager to impress in Scotland’s top-tier, where he is likely to get plenty of opportunities to develop as a player.

Last season, he had an unsuccessful loan spell at National League club Stockport County before being recalled in January.

He returned to the academy at United and attracted plenty of interest from clubs all across the United Kingdom throughout the summer.

His representatives left it quite late to find a loan club and in the end, Hibs announced the deal after the deadline passed but it was completed on time.

In an interview published by the Manchester Evening News, Fish opened up about the hectic deadline day deal.

“It was a stressful day, to be honest, I left Manchester at 4 pm today and got here late on deadline day so it has been a full-on day but I am delighted to get the deal done”, the centre-back was quoted as saying by Hibs TV.

“Hibs is a massive club – everyone knows that – as soon as they approached it was a no-brainer for me to join. The club has a lot of tradition so I am looking forward to getting started.”

After making only two league appearances for Stockport County last season, Fish has been eager to get more senior minutes.

He made his Premier League debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the season before, coming on as a substitute against Wolves for Daniel James.

It’s clear to see that this season will be important for Fish as he looks to impress current United manager Erik ten Hag.

The young Englishman was asked about the season ahead and he said, “After last season, I had a taste of first-team football and I knew straight away that I wanted to get more of that. Coming to Hibs, there is no better place to do it.”

United will be hoping that the loan move ends up being successful.

It’s clear to see that he is appreciated by the United manager and he even took the youngster out on pre-season but his only match ended in a red card.

It is clear to see that Fish needs more minutes and experience to try and break into the United first-team set-up in the future.