Man United made enquiry for Giuliano Simeone, surprise factor could influence next move

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick will find himself under increased pressure after dropping two points to 10-man Tottenham Hotspur.

Up next for Carrick is a trip to the Spanish capital for the high-profile Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

As such, things are only going to get more heated in the coming days for the man in charge. Meanwhile, the club’s recruitment team, which did not do much work over the summer, are reportedly eyeing a winger who plays for their next opponent.

Top clubs keen on Giuliano Simeone

According to TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid winger Giuliano Simeone has attracted interest from Premier League clubs on the back of his hugely impressive World Cup campaign.

The 23-year-old Argentine, who plays on the right flank, has earned plaudits for bringing a lot of intensity and hard work to the table, similar to his father, Diego Simeone.

Apart from his snappy approach, Simeone is a technically sound player who has been directly involved in four goals in eight La Liga appearances so far this term.

It is understood Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs to have looked into the possibility of a move for the Atletico star, as Roberto De Zerbi believes he would be an excellent fit for his system and the demands of English football.

Manchester United join race for Simeone but face a surprise hurdle

Tottenham are allegedly not alone in their admiration, with the outlet claiming Manchester United and Manchester City also made enquiries about Simeone in the summer.

Given United’s lacklustre and timid performances under Carrick of late, an electric player like Simeone could prove to be a breath of fresh air.

Atletico have reportedly shown “little appetite” for allowing Simeone to leave so far, with the youngster thoroughly enjoying life in Madrid where he is developing under his father.

“That personal and professional relationship remains an important part of his situation, with no indication that he is actively seeking an exit,” the report adds.

The situation makes any potential move to England far from straightforward, but with “Tottenham having explored the possibility of a deal and both Manchester clubs having made enquiries, it is little surprise that the forward’s future has begun to attract attention.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest in signing a versatile forward has been widely reported

⚠️ No official bid has yet been reported

⚠️ Source’s track record on United news is hit and miss

TPP view

United could do with a player like Simeone but suggestion of an enquiry seems far-fetched.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images