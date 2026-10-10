Manchester United’s pursuit of Real Madrid forward Endrick appears to have taken a complicated turn. The Red Devils remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, especially with Benjamin Sesko struggling to stay fit.

The Slovenian picked up a shin injury in the final weeks of last season and was sidelined throughout the summer. He returned to fitness in time for the start of the season, but appears to have aggravated his injury just ahead of the international break.

With Joshua Zirkzee hardly faring any better and already linked with an exit in January, the Premier League giants are likely to pursue a new striker in 2027. INEOS would ideally like to add Harry Kane to the squad, but recent reports suggest that prising him away from Bayern Munich will not be easy.

The situation has prompted United to seek alternative targets from the Premier League as well as abroad. Endrick’s recent struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu also make him an achievable option in 2027.

United can offer Endrick regular game time

Endrick arrived at Real Madrid as one of the most sought-after young strikers in the world in 2024, but his career has not panned out as expected. The Brazilian was quite impressive on loan at Lyon in the second half of last season, but has struggled for game time this campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Endrick Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Ligue 1 16 14 5 7 3 1 - 1,224' Coupe de France 3 3 2 1 1 - - 252' Europa League 2 2 1 - - - - 157' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - - 11' LaLiga 1 0 - - - 1 - 11' Copa del Rey 1 1 - - - - - 77' Total 25/26: 24 20 8 8 4 1 1 1,732'

Endrick missed the beginning of the campaign with a muscle injury but has appeared in just one of four games since his return. With just four minutes of first team action under his belt so far this season, the 20-year-old is a frustrated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

United are likely to pay close attention to his situation, as the Brazilian’s pace, versatility and finishing ability could make him an upgrade on Zirkzee. However, the Premier League giants are not the only club in the race, with recent reports suggesting that Endrick is open to the prospect of joining AC Milan.

It now appears that former United head coach Ruben Amorim, who is currently in charge of the Rossoneri, has dealt the English giants a huge blow in the race.

Amorim convinces Endrick to join AC Milan

Sharing a post on X, The Touchline stated that Amorim has managed to convince Endrick to move to San Siro following a phone call. The post read: “EXCLUSIVE: AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has held a PERSONAL phone call with Endrick to convince the Brazilian wonderkid to join the Italian giants!”

“Endrick is now KEEN on joining AC Milan following his conversation with Amorim. The Portuguese manager sees Endrick as a RIGHT WINGER or a SECOND STRIKER alongside Goncalo.”

“Amorim has personally pushed for the move and made his plans for Endrick clear during their conversation.”

Final Thoughts

Endrick’s age and his attacking pedigree make him the ideal target for United. INEOS, as such, should not give up on this race without a fight.

🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: AC Milan manager Rúben Amorim has held a PERSONAL phone call with Endrick to convince the Brazilian wonderkid to join the Italian giants! Endrick is now KEEN on joining AC Milan following his conversation with Amorim. The Portuguese manager sees… pic.twitter.com/TAQoWAmpmw — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 9, 2026

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Endrick has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for a while.

⚠️ The Touchline is not the most reliable outlet for transfer news.

TPP view

We believe that while AC Milan could be in the race for Endrick, it is too soon to suggest that he has already decided to move to the San Siro.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images