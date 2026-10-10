Manchester United have reportedly learned what they may need to pay to land Alphonso Davies, as they lead the race to sign the Bayern Munich defender.

Left-back chase

During the summer window, United opted to prioritise strengthening the midfield despite their desperate need for additional cover at left-back.

Following Tyrell Malacia’s departure as a free agent, Shaw remains the only natural and senior left-back on the club’s books. United explored a deal to sign Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall but the Magpies made it clear that he was not for sale. Hall has since signed a new long-term contract with the side.

United are preparing for life without Shaw, whose contract expires in the summer of 2027. Suggestions of fresh terms have surfaced, but the reality is plain: he can no longer be relied upon as United’s main man.

According to Fussball News, United are eyeing Davies, the lightning-quick Bayern Munich left-back.

Davies interest

According to the news outlet, Davies is in high demand, with several of Europe’s big hitters monitoring his situation at the Allianz Arena.

“According to information from fussball-news.de, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​and Manchester United are among those seriously interested in the Canadian international.”

“Manchester United are currently showing the most concrete interest from the Premier League. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City also have the left-back on their radar. The English clubs are continuing to gather information about his development and potential transfer terms.”

It is said that Madrid have been tracking Davies for years and they remain interested in the player despite the fact that he signed an extension in 2025, which runs until 2030.

The report further states, “However, no concrete transfer negotiations have yet begun. According to information from fussball-news.de, FC Bayern has received no official offers, nor are direct negotiations taking place with interested clubs.”

“Contacts are currently limited to scouting and initial inquiries through intermediaries.”

While Bayern Munich have previously turned down advances for Davies, they are now more open to parting ways with him, especially if a sizeable offer arrives.

Fussball News claims that Bayern Munich want €60 to €65 million for the Canada international. Negotiations will begin at nothing less than a guaranteed €50 million sum.

Bayern Munich occupy a comfortable negotiating position owing to the fact that Davies has four years remaining on his contract.

Featured image Sebastian Widmann via Getty Images