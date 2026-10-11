Home » Josh King: Fulham tell Man United what it will take to land playmaker

Josh King: Fulham tell Man United what it will take to land playmaker

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Lisandro Martinez and Josh King


It might be time for Manchester United to consider signing another top playmaker they can truly rely on.

It may be controversial to say, but Bruno Fernandes has not enjoyed the start to the season that many expected from him.

Last term, he proved to be a creative force, constantly making things happen in the final third and setting a new Premier League assists record.

Having set the bar so high, the Portuguese star has been underwhelming so far this season, and his poor display in the draw with Tottenham Hotspur has opened many eyes to his current struggles.

Form is temporary and class is permanent, so the expectation remains that he will shake off this dip. Even so, United should be thinking about how to depend on him less.

The reality is that whenever Fernandes has a bad game, the attack fails to click and the team struggles to create. For years, he has been undroppable, but with age catching up and United needing to build a long-term project, it is time the club took a more critical look at his role.

INEOS must pursue an alternative if they cannot trust Mason Mount or Joshua Zirkzee to deputise. Fortunately, this week’s transfer murmurs have linked United with Fulham’s Josh King, suggesting the Red Devils may already have a capable Fernandes replacement in mind.

King’s elite press resistance, dynamic ball-carrying, and exceptional spatial awareness from central areas make him a brilliant playmaker. At just 19 years old, he is still developing, which makes him the perfect project player: a talent a club can sign and mould into exactly the type of midfielder it wants.

Fulham react to King exit links

We have already been told that United are closely following him and may have to battle Barcelona for his services.

Now, Football Insider has gone further by revealing what it will take to prise the young playmaker away from Craven Cottage. The outlet reports: “Fulham could accept offers upwards of £50million for Josh King.”

It adds: “The Cottagers are understood to be reluctant to sell their best player, but for the right price they could be tempted, especially after their slow start to the Premier League season.

“King is expected to be open to the possibility of a move, and while there are doubts about whether a deal could be done in January, a move could be agreed next summer.”

Perfect Fernandes heir

If United are as ambitious as they claim to be, and genuinely want to capture some of the finest young players around, this is a deal they should pursue.

King would be the perfect heir to Fernandes. On the days the Portuguese is off form, King could step in and deliver moments of magic, ensuring the team’s creativity never drops.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Builds on reports linking King with a move to Man United

⚠️ Asking price not corroborated by another source

TPP view

We believe Josh King’s price will keep rising as he continues to impress, so it makes sense that Fulham are reportedly demanding more than £50 million to part with him.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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