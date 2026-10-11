Home » Top club confident of agreeing deal with JJ Gabriel as Man United wonderkid nears final decision

Top club confident of agreeing deal with JJ Gabriel as Man United wonderkid nears final decision

Real Madrid waiting for JJ Gabriel's final decision

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of JJ Gabriel

Manchester United are fighting a losing battle to keep hold of their academy wonderkid JJ Gabriel.

Last month, Gabriel was nearing a historic senior debut with the Red Devils, but things took a surprising turn when he requested the cancellation of his registration, sparking interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Manchester United send contract offer to JJ Gabriel

The Guardian recently revealed that United have made the winger an official scholarship contract offer.

It is believed that Gabriel, who recently turned 16, would have been able to leave for a rival club for nothing in January if the club had not offered him a formal scholarship for next season.

Now, any Premier League club must negotiate a fee directly with United for the player. If one is not reached, compensation will be set by a Professional Football Compensation Committee tribunal.

It is claimed Gabriel favours a move to Europe, where compensation would be significantly lower.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to be monitoring developments.

Real Madrid confident of winning JJ Gabriel race

On Sunday, journalist José Félix Díaz via Diario AS on Instagram reported that Real Madrid are now confident of signing JJ Gabriel.

It is understood the La Liga giants are waiting for the United sensation’s final decision.

However, given Gabriel is contracted to United until the end of the season, it remains unclear when exactly he would be able to move to the Spanish capital.

Furthermore, Gabriel’s camp were thought to be determined for the youngster to make first-team appearances for United as soon as possible before pushing for an exit.

It would be interesting to see how many minutes he would get under Jose Mourinho at Real, who is blessed with some of the most high-profile wingers in Europe.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million followers. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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