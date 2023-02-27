Feyenoord manager Arne Slot praises Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag



Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has recently hailed Erik ten Hag after coaching Manchester United to some impressive performances.

Just a couple of months into the manager’s reign, he won his first club trophy.

He has a reputation for winning cup competitions and it’s safe to say that he is carrying that on in England.

At Ajax, he won the league cup twice, the Eredivisie three times and the Johan Cruyff Shield once, bringing major success back to the Dutch club.

After winning the Carabao Cup last night, he put an end to Man United’s six-year trophy drought.

It was a special night for a lot of the players who have won their first trophy at the club and will be hoping for more success later in the season.

According to Sport Witness, Arne Slot has claimed that Ten Hag has successfully started his United managerial career.

In an interview with FC Update, he said “Erik is doing great and that is fantastic for the entire Dutch trainers’ guild”

“It took quite a long time before a number of great trainers from the Netherlands got a successor. That seems to me to be the case with Ten Hag.”

“Certainly the way it happens and how praiseworthy it is spoken about is a positive development for me and all Dutch people.”

Ten Hag has won 72.5% of his games as manager of the club and is still in all the competitions that he can compete in at this stage of the season.

United fans will be happy to see that the club has already returned to winning ways but will be hoping for even bigger success come the end of the season.

Now is the time to focus on the next trophy as Ten Hag prepares to face West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

