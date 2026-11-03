Michael Carrick is walking on thin ice ahead of Manchester United’s clash against AS Roma in the Champions League.

With just two wins in 13 matches across all competitions, Carrick has received a lot of criticism for his management, and even an unexpected win over Roma would not ensure he remains at the helm after the upcoming international break.

However, the man who is likely to have a major say on Carrick’s future is also starting to attract much-needed scrutiny.

Jason Wilcox under “intense scrutiny”

According to The Athletic, the pressure on Manchester United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is ramping up.

Brought in initially as technical director in 2024, Wilcox was quickly given more power than expected at Old Trafford due to Dan Ashworth’s gardening leave from Newcastle United and his departure from Manchester United just six months after taking the role of sporting director.

It is understood there is a view at the club that Wilcox “needs to work on organisation and leadership skills, given the overarching importance of his role.”

More recently, there are people who reportedly question Wilcox’s data literacy, but others stress he is “adept at scrutinising the numbers in meetings.”

Over the summer, United needed to revamp their midfield and strengthen the left flank, as well as replace Joshua Zirkzee with a competent striker. Wilcox only managed to overhaul the midfield with players who are yet to show they are better than Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Players unimpressed by Jason Wilcox

Lisandro Martinez echoed fan sentiment by publicly criticising Wilcox after United’s defeat in the Champions League. It is believed such discontent is not an isolated circumstance.

“Sources say there are players in the dressing room who feel the same as Martinez over Wilcox and the club’s approach in the summer,” the report states.

It is claimed Wilcox has tried to establish a rapport with players, usually through light humour, but “some believe in crunch moments there is an absence of authority or planning.”

A figure with such a poor track record and underwhelming reputation should not be given responsibility to pick a third new head coach in mid-season in three years.

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