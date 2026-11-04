Manchester United welcomed AS Roma on Tuesday night in hopes of putting an end to their nine-game winless run across all competitions.

In the space of 17 minutes, Michael Carrick looked hopeless as he saw his side being completely outplayed by the visitors, who secured a two-goal lead through Matias Soule and Donyell Malen. The Italians came very close to making it three just before the break.

However, in the second half, Carrick’s players produced an extraordinary performance to come back from two goals down and beat the Italian giants. That response may have a major impact on their head coach’s future.

Manchester United will not pull the trigger

After the Champions League clash, Fabrizio Romano took to his YouTube channel to provide an update on Michael Carrick‘s situation at Manchester United.

“This win means first of all one thing: Michael Carrick now continues his story as Manchester United coach. Michael Carrick will have more opportunities, including the next game,” claimed Romano.

The Italian journalist insisted that beating Roma was “absolutely crucial” for Carrick and a defeat would have made it “really complicated” for the club legend to “survive”.

“But for sure the indication is that now Carrick will get more opportunities, and this game with Roma will help to build,” added Romano.

Man United last 10 matches (to 4 Nov 2026) Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L

Manchester United greatly admire Unai Emery

United’s next challenge comes against Aston Villa, who are led by the brilliant Unai Emery.

According to Romano, United “ideally consider” Emery a fantastic coach and “probably the right man to be the long-term” coach for the Red Devils.

If the Spaniard manages to outclass Carrick at Old Trafford before the international break, he would certainly gain more supporters among the higher-ups at United.

However, Romano suggested Villa have zero intention of letting Emery leave, especially in the middle of the season.

The former Arsenal boss shares a great relationship with Villa’s board, who continue to strongly back him.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images