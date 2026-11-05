Michael Carrick breathed a sigh of relief after Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma.

United’s first win in 10 games handed Carrick at least another opportunity to lead the Red Devils, who will face Aston Villa over the weekend.

However, given United’s disastrous form, it would be difficult for Carrick to survive the November international break, irrespective of what happens against Villa at Old Trafford.

Manchester United show interest in Didier Deschamps

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Manchester United are considering possible replacements for head coach Michael Carrick and have accordingly contacted Didier Deschamps.

The legendary French manager left Les Bleus following the 2026 World Cup in the summer, having led them to glory in 2018 in Russia.

Deschamps’ achievements with France and Olympique de Marseille have seen him linked with the biggest jobs in Europe. Still, the 58-year-old is not too eager to make a swift return to management.

According to TEAMtalk, sources have played down links between United and Deschamps, stating that he would “not be keen on the Old Trafford role given the current situation at the club.”

Didier Deschamps’ two demands emerge

The World Cup and Ligue 1-winning manager is understood to be open to a return to management, but those close to the situation stress that “he would require a lot of persuasion before he even considered the position, given the challenges currently facing United.”

Deschamps is reportedly assessing opportunities carefully, having been contacted by United.

It is claimed he is looking for a project that offers greater stability rather than one that needs a lot of work to fix.

“Any potential appointment would need to address deep-rooted issues within the squad and would have to be given the chance to make serious change,” the report states.

“Sources suggest Deschamps would demand clear assurances on backing and a realistic timeline before entertaining formal talks, that is unlikely at this stage.”

As such, it is safe to assume United are unlikely to attract a manager of Deschamps’ reputation.

It is added that former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe remains the favourite to replace Carrick.

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