Xavi Simons is finally realising his potential and Manchester United are watching closely



Manchester United have been plagued by a lack of goals throughout the season. They have scored the second lowest goals among the top eight sides in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford has certainly stepped up, scoring a career-best 26 goals so far, but no other player has even reached double figures.

Anthony Martial remains perennially injured while loan signing Wout Weghorst has only managed to score twice in 16 appearances since joining in January.

Striker hunt

Coupled with last season’s top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo leaving mid-season and it is easy to see why the club are prioritising signing a striker ahead of next season.

The only downside at the moment is the fact that all their targets are expected to cost record-breaking sums. After overspending last season, there is a need to carefully manoeuvre in the market.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daviel Levi will make it tough to get record goal-scorer Harry Kane while Napoli will demand fees north of €100million for Victor Osimhen.

The club have therefore kept a list of backup targets ready and the latest name to join the ranks is PSV Eindhoven’s young superstar Xavi Simons.

He has finally starting to show the world why he was one of the highest-rated players of the famous La Masia academy at Barcelona and why Paris Saint-Germain paid a record sum to prise him away.

The 19-year-old could not make it count at the Ligue 1 giants but is proving himself in the Eredivisie where he is the joint top-scorer so far this season with 12 strikes to his name.

United could use RVN to get to Simons

United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has certainly got the Dutch international to flourish and United are ready to pounce according to Fichajes.

It is mentioned that Ten Hag, who has extensive knowledge of the Dutch market is keen while United could even use Nistelrooy to put in a good word to avoid competitors from snatching him up.

“Eric Ten Hag handles the Dutch market perfectly and has both eyes on the PSV star. They will also try to use the card that they have the same nationality to attract him to United and they will try to get Van Nistelrooy to intercede for them as well,” the report mentioned.

It will not be an easy task to get him though with Arsenal and Chelsea both admirers of the PSV No 7 while PSG also hold a repurchase option should they wish to go back in for him.

