Manchester United were never in the race for Arsenal-bound midfielder Declan Rice

Teams across the Premier League are getting their summer spending underway as they plot their respective rebuilds for next season.

Manchester United are yet to make an official move in the market but have reportedly agreed to sign Watford youngster Harry Amass.

One man who won’t be joining the ranks at Old Trafford is England international Declan Rice.

Rice is set to make the short move across London to join Arsenal for a fee north of £100million.

Despite the rumours that United were interested in making a late move, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says a move to Old Trafford was never really on the cards.

As reported by Caught Offside, Romano confirmed that United were never really in the race for the 24-year-old, with Arsenal the only real contenders before late interest from Manchester City.

“Despite what some outlets have saying about Manchester United trying to enter the race, and offering players and so on, I’ve personally never reported Man Utd in the Rice story because I’ve honestly always been told they were never into this deal.

“It was Arsenal, strongly Arsenal and then Man City came in late on before officially leaving the race yesterday,” said Romano.

Erik ten Hag is looking to upgrade his midfield options with discussions still ongoing with Chelsea for the transfer of Mason Mount.

United are expected to meet with Chelsea to thrash out a deal soon and have so far refused to pay over the odds considering their budget issues.

However, with no fee for Mount agreed and lack of clarity with regards to additional targets, United’s lack of strategy in the market is clearly on display once again.

United’s pre-season tour gets underway in just under two weeks time and with rivals getting their businesses done early, Ten Hag may find himself behind when season starts just as he did last time out.