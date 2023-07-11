Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Højlund: how Man United could line up with their priority signings

Having recently completed the signing of midfielder Mason Mount, Manchester United are now looking to the likes of goalkeeper Andre Onana and striker Rasmus Højlund to fill the remaining vacancies in the starting lineup. But what will United’s formation be should they manage to complete all of their intended signings?

Starting at the back, Onana would almost certainly become United’s first-choice goalkeeper given that club legend David de Gea has departed the club.

In addition to being a capable shot-stopper, Onana exhibits strong ball-playing skills with his feet, making him well-suited to the Ten Hag system of build-up play.

At left back is Luke Shaw, who last season proved himself to be a critical component of the Red Devils’ defence while also providing ample support on the attack.

Naturally, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane would comprise United’s central defensive partnership should there be no new transfers in this position, with substitute Victor Lindelof ready to fill as backup.

At right back, there is a strong case to be made for both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot to become United’s starting right back.

The pair exhibit two markedly different playing styles – while Dalot proved to be both strong in terms of his defensive physicality and as a source of support to his wingers on the attack, the Portuguese international has certainly earned his place in the lineup given his impressive performance last season.

While Wan-Bissaka may not be as capable on the attack, his defensive prowess was undisputed, with the player registering 1.2 interceptions and 2.1 tackles per game and making zero errors that led to goals.

Although Wan-Bissaka excelled during the second half of last season, it is Dalot who appears to be the more well-rounded player and the one who should be starting right back, at least at the start of the season.

Moving into midfield, Casemiro’s inclusion as a defensive midfielder goes uncontested.

United’s Player of the Month in the final month of the season, the Brazilian has been the heartbeat of United’s rebuild under Ten Hag.

Casemiro made 205 ball recoveries during his 2,125 minutes in the Premier League, while also proving to be a capable attacker on occasion, scoring a last-gasp equalizer against Chelsea in October and an overhead kick against Bournemouth in May.

In front of Casemiro stands Bruno Fernandes, who may just officially take over as club captain next season.

With 37 Premier League appearances and a club-leading eight assists, the Portuguese playmaker proved to be critical to United’s success.

Covering 402.5 km – the most of any Premier League player – Fernandes showed just reliable he is, always showing up when United need him to.

Alongside Fernandes comes the Red Devils’ latest signing, Mason Mount.

An energetic presence with physicality and a strong tackling ability in addition to his high energy on the attack, Mount appears well-suited to Ten Hag’s game.

Pressure is on the 24 year old to replicate the impressive form he showed at Chelsea in the 2021/22 season.

Mount will still face stern competition from Christian Eriksen, however, given the Danish international’s creativity and strong passing game.

While Mount may appear to exhibit more of the energy that is required for Ten Hag’s playing style, Eriksen’s impressive performances last season, notably in regard to his team-leading assists alongside Fernandes, proved that he cannot be ruled out from the starting XI just yet.

In fact, Mount and Eriksen could end up being rotated, depending on United’s opponents on the day and the playing style that Ten Hag feels is most needed at the time.

On the left wing, there is no doubt that Marcus Rashford should be Ten Hag’s first choice.

Scoring a career-best 30 goals in all competitions last time out, it came as no surprise that Rashford was awarded the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2022/23.

Moving over to the right, there is some debate to be had over whether Antony or Jadon Sancho should be given a spot in the starting XI.

Antony got his United career off to a flying start, scoring three goals in his first three games for the club.

On the other hand, the Brazilian’s showboating and injury setbacks have given some critics reason to doubt him.

Sancho, on the other hand, has struggled to find his groove since arriving at Old Trafford, save for certain moments of creativity.

Ultimately, it’s Antony who appears more likely to start the season as first-choice right winger, given his 25 league appearances last season.

Last but certainly not least, Rasmus Højlund fills the spot of striker.

Apart from an injury-plagued Anthony Martial, the Red Devils lack any other natural striker, meaning that the 20 year old Dane would have an enormous goal-scoring responsibility towards United.

With 10 goals and four assists in 20 starts for Atalanta last season, Højlund has seemingly earned United’s trust, with the club already reportedly reaching an agreement on personal terms with the player.

This, then, is how United could look if Onana and Hojlund join Mount in the welcome lounge at Old Trafford: