Harry Maguire announces he’s been relieved of United captaincy



Manchester United center back Harry Maguire has confirmed on Twitter that he is no longer the captain of the club.

Maguire explained in his Tweet that he and Man United manager Erik ten Hag had a conversation today in which Ten Hag informed Maguire of his decision to change captains.

Maguire said “He [Ten Hag] outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt…

“… I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field.

“I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

Since losing his spot in United’s starting XI last season, Maguire’s future at the club remains uncertain.

The Athletic listed the former captain as one of the players that the Red Devils must part ways with this summer in order to comply with FFP regulations.

The Peoples Person reported earlier this month that Maguire is edging closer to his departure from Old Trafford, with the Red Devils believed to be willing to part ways with the centre back for a fee of £35 million.

Since then, several clubs have signaled an interest in the player.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to have been monitoring Maguire as new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his defensive options.

Joining the race is Newcastle United and West Ham United, with Hammers boss David Moyes receiving a major boost in transfer funds following the £105 million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Yesterday, it was reported that West Ham are instead looking at launching a loan bid for Maguire, however, his high wages remain an obstacle.

Still, Maguire’s words have shown an intention to remain at United, where he would hope to regain favour with ten Hag following a disappointing campaign under the new United manager.

Maguire started just 16 Premier League games last season, effectively already handing his captaincy over to Bruno Fernandes.